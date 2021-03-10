Last Thursday, February 18, NASA’s Persevarence rover successfully landed on the surface of Mars. The mission on the Red Planet will last 687 days and its objective is look for signs of ancient microbial life, as well as collecting rock and regolith samples to send them later to Earth in order to analyze them and pave the way for human exploration in the future.

The mission of the vehicle sent by the North American space agency has a connection with the Canary Islands. The archipelago is one of the most important areas in the world for the realization of research related to planetary geology and astrobiology, especially in relation to the Moon and Mars.

Rivers, lakes, seas or volcanoes

As explained Jesús Martínez Frías, from the IGEO Institute of Geosciences (CSIC-UCM), the first existing data on Mars They point out that in its early stages it was very different from how it is today. Had active volcanoes, rivers, lakes, seas, and even a possible gigantic ocean.

He had geological systems very similar to those observed in some areas of the Canary Islands. What’s more, the Red Planet is made up of basalt rocks, one of the main materials of Lanzarote from ancient times to more recent eruptions, such as that of Timanfaya (1730-1736) and that of Tinguatón (1824).

Mars-Canary links

As detailed Martínez Frías, “the scientific links between Mars and the Canary Islands, mainly Lanzarote, they are clear and unambiguous. And, curiously, this has also been reflected in the mission of the Perseverance rover in an additional way for the history of science and the exploration of the Red Planet “.

“When the team members asked us Informal working names of the various grids of the landing ellipse on Mars, for obvious reasons I proposed the Timanfaya’s name. The really curious thing was that Timanfaya was placed in the box that is in the center of the ellipse. Perseverance, for safety reasons on landing, deviated and landed on the grid of Canyon de Chelly, right between the areas of Timanfaya and Teide. An anecdotal fact that It also links the mission with Spain and the Canary Islands in general and with the IGEO in particular.. Lanzarote is Mars on Earth, but Timanfaya is also already on Mars “, emphasizes the scientist.