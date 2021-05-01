In almost all sports, we will always find crucial moments in which players or teams have the opportunity to take advantage. In tennis, this moment is called a ball or a break point.

When we watch a game on television and hear that a tennis player has played better, in general, but has been worse in the important points, what he specifically refers to is the break points and the tie breaks. Today, we are going to focus on the breaking point, how we should face it and how emotional and psychological management influences at that time.

It is not one more point

Although tennis is a sport in which every point counts, it is also true that It is not the same to face a 40-0 with your serve than a 30-40. Obviously, as long as the game is even and that no player has an insurmountable advantage for his rival.

Taking this premise into account, we conclude that the point you play with a break ball for or against is not just another point. It is a turning point in which it is decided whether a player takes advantage and opens a gap in the scoreboard or not.

As a punch

When you are at the service, all the pressure is concentrated on your racket at the moment of facing a break ball. It’s up to you to defend your duty shift tooth and nail. You have to concentrate as much as possible to get a good first so you don’t have to play second and that the ghost of the double fault can play a trick on you.

With break ball against, you must try to master the point. Focus in choose well a strategy that you master And don’t do weird experiments in order to surprise, because, in the end, you may end up being the one surprised.

As a receiver

When you are at the rest, the situation is still very important, but you don’t have as much pressure as the punch, unless you have to recover a break to equalize the game and you have little margin.

For that reason, you can play a more conservative strategy and look for the punch to get nervous and end up failing by himself, or you also have the option to surprise the rival with a good rest and play on the attack.

Mental factor

No matter how good tennis you have, no matter how good shots you are able to generate when you do not feel the pressure, in these situations, the mental aspect is essential. Therefore, we are going to see below some tips to optimize this facet when facing a break point:

Do not rush. The rush is not good counselor and, normally, you feel the need to finish the point as soon as possible and in any way to release the tension. However, you should keep a cool head and think clearly before acting haphazardly, because otherwise you will most likely end up delivering the point.

The rush is not good counselor and, normally, you feel the need to finish the point as soon as possible and in any way to release the tension. However, you should keep a cool head and think clearly before acting haphazardly, because otherwise you will most likely end up delivering the point. Bring out your more solid side. If you don’t see the winner clearly, don’t force it. Weave the point little by little, punish the weaknesses of your rival and grow in the exchange until you manage to dominate it and are in a position to score the goal.

If you don’t see the winner clearly, don’t force it. Weave the point little by little, punish the weaknesses of your rival and grow in the exchange until you manage to dominate it and are in a position to score the goal. Exploit your strengths. Do what you do best, remember what has worked best for you so far against your rival and carry it out.

It’s very important have an analytical view of the matches to be aware at all times of what you are doing and why you are doing it. If you are not paying attention to anything and you play each point in an anarchic way, you will probably miss many games, precisely because you do not know how to deal effectively with break points.