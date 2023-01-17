Online casinos are one of the hottest entertainments in recent years. Since after the pandemic, there are many users who have decided to rely on online gaming platforms to entertain themselves with the classic titles that have made this world great. Certainly the lockdown factor, with all the businesses closed and not being able to leave the house, has greatly affected the advance of these sites which are now a real institution.

Browsing the web, in fact, it is possible to find an infinite number of AAMS ADM online casino that make many services and many games available to enthusiasts. There is a particular detail, however, that many still do not know adequately, namely the wording “AAMS”.

It will certainly have happened to anyone who has read it around the web and on the various platforms, but what does it mean specifically? AAMS, acronym for Autonomous Administration of State Monopolies, is nothing more than a body that regulates gaming.

Over time, however, this acronym has been replaced, incorporated, by ADM, or the Customs and Monopolies Agency. It is this government body that takes care of making the game safe and transparent for all users and people around the boot. It has absolute importance and for this reason it is important to rely on online casinos that have it. But what is it specifically? What is it for? Especially how do you get it? Let’s try to answer these questions!

What is AAMS ADM?

The ADM, Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli, is a government body that has the task of regulating and making gaming safe in Italy. When an operator of physical and online casinos, as well as other types of games, decides they want to carry out their business in our country, they must necessarily approach the Customs and Monopolies Agency to obtain the very famous AAMS ADM license. Without this certification it is impossible to work in Italy, as the Government considers it illegal.

It therefore comes without saying that players are obliged to entertain themselves only on ADM online casinos, first of all for their safety, secondly for a question related to the taxation of winnings. This is because if you decide to play on platforms with non-Italian licenses, you have to pay very high taxes, which does not happen in AAMS ADM platforms as they already have no taxes for the state. In short, it is advantageous to rely only on certified operators.

How do you recognize an AAMS ADM casino? The answer is very simple: it is written everywhere! Yes, operators who manage to obtain the onerous license write the name and number in the name of the casino and in the home page, so as to always be recognizable. Furthermore, the ADM symbol is almost always present, so as to reassure users who are constantly online crowding the various platforms.

The task of the Customs and Monopolies Agency

We have essentially understood what the AAMS ADM license is and that it is very important for people’s safety, but how? What is his job? What the government body does is make the game safe and transparent in Italy, which translated means: it must not be manipulated to harm the consumer.

It is an aspect that should not be underestimated, as it can happen that you have to deal with sites that simply want to make money on online users. Thanks to this license, therefore, the user is reassured that the site he is browsing is 100% safe.

When an Italian or foreign operator requests certification from the Agenzia dei Monopoli, the latter implements a series of very strict checks to test the reliability of the domain. First, the security protocols are tested: to be considered secure, an online casino must have a protocol called “HTTPS”. Everyone will have read it in the various links scattered around the web.

Here, that “S” at the end of the acronym is very important, as it indicates an advanced security system that encrypts the data and makes it invisible to third parties who therefore cannot steal the player’s data. Furthermore, it must be accepted that a closed padlock is present next to the name, this is another sign that we are dealing with a secure and inviolable site.

AAMS ADM employees carry out a series of tests on these security systems, so as to understand their vulnerability and whether it is possible to grant a license. From there we move on to testing the games: this is probably the most important aspect, as it is the main entertainment of the site and on which players spend their money.

The Customs and Monopolies Agency ensures that the titles are fair and cannot be manipulated, checking every aspect. For example in slot machines we take into consideration the random number generator that creates the

winning sequence. This little chip creates random numbers every second, even when the slot is turned off, and government officials make sure it can’t be manipulated into taking as much money out of the user as possible.

The costs to obtain the AAMS ADM license

The ADM license is a truly essential aspect for online casinos which are only considered legal in Italy in this way. Its absence can lead to heavy penalties, for this reason it is always advisable to request it if you are an operator. But does it cost? Clearly yes and also very expensive.

For example, at the time of the request to open the AAMS ADM online casino, it will be necessary to pay around 350 thousand euros and this amount will be joined by the annual taxes on gross profit. However, this last aspect must be specified: their payment depends on the cases, but generally it ranges from 3% to 20%. From here, then, you will have to pay income taxes, equal to about 27.5%.

In short, it is self-evident to understand that these are large sums, but there is a specific reason. In fact, the cost is high due to the simple fact that in this way the Italian State is able to protect the consumer by avoiding the creation of online casinos that could damage them.

Furthermore, the agreements with the banks must not be forgotten: in fact, the operator will have to close a series of contracts to obtain advantages from commissions and transactions.