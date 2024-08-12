Being a mother is a fascinating and unique task, but it is also exhausting and challenging, and it demands the most from you every day, leaving you little time to take care of yourself, to find moments to slow down, pamper yourself and recharge your batteries. We find it difficult to prioritize ourselves because we are still dragging along a traditional model of selfless and sacrificial mothers who prioritize the care of their children over their own. Breaking with this model is not easy, and when we try, guilt, social pressure and lack of co-responsibility arrive.

We spend our days juggling tasks at high speed, always helping others, showing many difficulties in balancing our family, work and personal responsibilities. To reconcile and enjoy the day to day. Self-care is, without a doubt, the pending task for most mothers. We find it difficult to prioritize our needs over those of others and to look for those moments to pamper our inner selves, all those activities or hobbies that give us happiness.

Self-care is the conscious practice of taking care of oneself to maintain balance and well-being in all aspects of life. It involves recognizing one’s own needs and acting proactively to meet them. We cannot allow all the responsibilities of motherhood to overwhelm the facet of being a woman. Self-care is not a fad or a whim, but a necessity. It is vital to maintain good physical and mental health, to achieve adequate emotional well-being that makes us feel happy and fulfilled. It is not a selfish act towards our children but one of generosity. Taking care of ourselves is essential to be able to accompany and care for them better, because if we are not well, our children will not be well either.

This lack of time for self-care generates a lot of stress and worsens our health. When we do not prioritize ourselves, we are unable to manage our emotions well, our immune system worsens and we tend to be in a bad mood and lose patience more easily. In addition, negative messages appear in our minds that shake our self-esteem, fill us with guilt and our relationship suffers.

Children do not need mothers who do everything for them and give up their own lives, forgetting about their own well-being. They need a model person at their side who respects, cares for and values ​​themselves. Who knows how to take a breath, finds time to do what they need to do and teaches them how important it is for each person to set their own limits and love themselves.

Setting small goals and achieving achievable targets is a way to feel that your needs are being met. MoMo Productions (Getty Images)

Time for ourselves gives us security, confidence and replenishes our reservoirs of patience. It improves our mood and helps us put problems into perspective and enjoy motherhood more.

Keys to achieving conscious self-care

Self-care should not become an obligation, but rather a personal choice. Lower your standards and find activities that make you forget your problems and help you unwind. Going to the gym, meeting up with a friend, reading a good book, listening to music, meditating or learning a new hobby will help you feel much better. Schedule time for self-care, mark the moments that will be for you on your calendar. Organization will be key to finding time to take care of yourself, choosing activities that fit your reality and that help you take care of your body, mind, emotions and social relationships. Remember that this time is sacred and that delegating tasks will help you achieve it. Let go of your guilt. The best way to do this is to feel that you deserve to take care of yourself and to be aware of the benefits that self-care brings. To achieve family well-being, all family members need to feel that their needs are met. Set small goals for yourself and celebrate each of your achievements by acknowledging your efforts and perseverance. Motherhood is a challenging journey and you deserve to enjoy every small step you take. Setting achievable goals will help you stay motivated.

The heavy mental burden of motherhood often makes us feel like our needs are not being met and are not important. Self-care is the best antidote to emotional and physical exhaustion in motherhood. It is the best way to set boundaries regarding responsibilities and time spent with others, to love ourselves and to seek happiness.

Sonia Lopez Iglesias She is a teacher, educational psychologist and educational disseminator, as well as a mother of two teenagers.

