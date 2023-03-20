Of Andrea Grignolio *

There is discussion about the need to adopt evidence-based public policies

Is it more important to export science or democracy? Or rather, to convince European and non-European citizens who are doubtful about Western liberal systems, it is more effective promote legal and civil rights, income, and health care success stories, or implement an empirical principle based on direct participation in public choices, transparency of data, expertise and evidence, known as evidence-based public policy? This question will be the underlying theme of an international citizens’ summit for a pan-European government plan Democracy, ecology and freedom beyond borders which, together with the EUmans and European Alternatives associations, will be held in Gdansk (Poland) from 17 to 19 March.

The topics of discussion will focus on civil rights and individual liberties in the scientific field and will range from European climate policy on fossil fuels to gender equality, through the use of stem cells, the application of genetic engineering, advance treatment directives up to the tools of digital democracy and civic artificial intelligence . Extensive scientific literature has demonstrated the negative impact of disinformation on the web and social media, capable of fueling distrust of political, health and scientific institutions. Suffice it to recall the fake news that preceded Brexit, the assault on Capitol Hill, up to the disinformation campaign on anti-Covid vaccines. Populist and nationalist thrusts cannot be recomposed with top-down solutionssince, as the case of vaccines suggests, institutional information is rejected by widespread sentiment anti-establishment. Involving citizens with forms of direct democracy, thanks to digital tools and Artificial Intelligence, could be a winning strategy. See also Smallpox monkeys, virologist warns: "Investigating animals, perhaps local reservoirs"

It should be remembered in Italy the case of the chatbot of Ass. Coscioni which answers relevant bioethical questionsas globally the success of the GPT chatbot, capable of producing research projects, curriculum, thematic essays, financial plans, according to the style requested by the user. The time is not far off when we will have a democracy app that allows us to activate popular initiatives at EU level. The aim, mind you, is not direct democracy, but that of comparing citizens and experts, involving citizens in the delicate process of the architecture of public choices, amended by systematic errors of judgment (bias) thanks to cognitive sciences, built on evidence and controlled data, transparent planning, measurable goals and continuous evaluations. The future in the science of democracy.

* History of Medicine, Univ. S. Raffaele Milan and Cnr CID-Ethics