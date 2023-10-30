Understanding that each boy or girl is unique and special is one of the main considerations you want to share Paula García Otero, healthcare and lactation consultant. “We live in a society where people constantly talk about us and how we are, we are compared and we are asked to fit in because, usually, what is different generates distrust and fear,” explains García Otero. “Parents do this with their children and we are governed by developmental milestones (such as physical growth or cognitive development) which, although scientifically supported, are merely indicative,” adds the expert.

As the professional points out, in her consultation she conveys to families that unnecessarily equating their babies or children can lead them to suffer anxiety as adults. “Each child has specific characteristics and we must know them, respecting their development, rhythm and moments, and calmly accompanying them in all their evolutionary processes,” says García Otero.

The lactation consultant wants to remind parents with babies not to panic if this stage does not flow from the beginning, something that, as she explains, may be due to not meeting the percentile (weight or height) for their age. “If the baby is very small, for example, she may have difficulty sucking due to her condition. Not reaching the percentile milestones can cause alarm in many families, but it must be health professionals who personally assess each baby or child, each mother, breastfeeding and family unit, and based on this, work,” he points out.

García Otero emphasizes that it is appropriate to keep in mind the needs of the baby or child in terms of complementary feeding and see if they are prepared and tolerate solids well or it is necessary to offer another texture, that is, find the balance with the method you want to use. . “You have to think that everything is valid,” he says. “Babies experience everything as a change, a sensory experience and we must intervene in a positive and calm way, honoring their maturation process and the growth of their abilities that little by little will empower them in all areas of their life,” says the specialist in postpartum support.

Offer security to children and be patient

This expert states that it can be counterproductive to read data or information that frustrates families and makes them feel incompetent parents. “The baby/child does not have to eat everything on the plate or walk and talk before her daycare peers because it may not be her time yet. However, he can become familiar with various textures, flavors, smells… with our supervision, affection and disposition,” she reveals.

Every day in society, on social networks, among ourselves and also with our children, we label and compare without understanding the damage we cause. “It is not correct to assign a name, a quality, a syndrome or disorder without scientific evidence as a professional. When it comes to talking about neurodevelopmental disorders or mental health problems, I see that it is spoken lightly and is spreading quite a bit on social networks by non-experts,” he indicates. Marta Márquez Barbosa, health psychologist and neuropsychologist. “We can verify among our group of friends or acquaintances that some children give up the pacifier earlier, take off the diaper, talk or walk early. There is flexibility to achieve achievements without becoming something pathological, but those who are not specialists cannot give their opinion or resolve whether there is a problem,” she emphasizes.

Parents should trust their children’s progress, congratulate them, encourage them and not pressure them when they do not feel safe. uchar (Getty Images)

Promote the child’s creative abilities

As the psychologist states, parents should trust in their children’s progress, congratulate them, encourage them and not pressure them when they do not feel safe and become frustrated in their attempts, since they are the ones who know them best. If you need support or have questions, families should go to early care or health professionals. “Don’t forget to think that mistakes also serve to learn and improve,” she points out.

Rosa María Aguilar, graduate in Law and coordinator of the Training Department of the Learn to Look Foundation, confirms that as a professional he is aware that parents do not adequately respect the neuronal and brain differences of their children in order to discover what is best for each one. This professional, who together with her team works on a project for Early Childhood Education called Cool-fi To help young parents, he explains that the brain acts like a sponge that absorbs all kinds of information during childhood. “The brain from 0 to 3 years old is the moment where our entire history develops the most, then there is another peak in preadolescence between 12 and 14 years old. At approximately 3 years old, the brain itself performs synaptic pruning to remove excess neurons to achieve better growth and advance in the next phase that occurs from 3 to 6 years, the school part, where one learns to write or read. a more exact way,” he argues.

Aguilar shares that his team recommends not using screens for children from 0 to 3 years old and that those from 3 to 6 years old use them for half an hour a day, but without viewing all types of content, because these types of devices render the part useless. than the brain where the neuronal development of the five senses takes place. “When you give an apple to the child, he sees it, smells it, bites it and all the senses develop. If we show them the same apple through the screen, all the knowledge reaches them only through a referral. The child smells and touches the screen,” Aguilar exemplifies.

“With the mobile phone or television, an excess of cortisol (stress hormone) and dopamine (creates addiction) occurs in the child, something totally counterproductive,” he continues. “Self-development is prevented from 0 to 3 years, so when natural synaptic pruning occurs, a brain is found where there is no excess of neurons,” adds this expert. Children see their references on their cell phones and want to copy them. “Parents need more information and training and understand that it is better to spend time with their child, play and avoid using the mobile phone as an emotional pacifier,” argues Aguilar. For the expert, the best thing would be to give them a pencil, paints and paper or a book and listen to music, so that they can express themselves: “This way we can get to know them and encourage their skills, always with us getting involved and accompanying them with firmness and affection on their path.” .

