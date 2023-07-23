Experienced bikers know that before starting a route and after getting off the motorcycle it is vital to perform certain exercises and stretches to avoid discomfort and possible injuries. So, in addition to getting the motorcycle ready, we must check that we have all the papers for the vehicle, that our insurance policy includes roadside assistance, we have prepared all the motorcycle equipment for the trip, and that we are ready to ride.

Given this, make certain exercises and stretching before and after a displacement Long-distance riding on a motorcycle does not take much time or great effort, and it is vital to avoid physical discomfort, according to AMV.

A routine before riding the motorcycle goes through, first of all, neck stretches. This exercise is especially important, as riding a motorcycle tends to strain the neck muscles. This can be avoided by slowly turning your head from side to side, using smooth, controlled movements. Then tilt your head back and forth, repeating each movement several times to improve neck mobility.

Shoulders also tend to accumulate tension while riding a motorcycle. To avoid this, raise your shoulders toward your ears and hold the position for a few seconds. Then, release and relax them, and repeat this movement several times to improve blood circulation in the area.

Also extend your arms to the sides and make slow circular movements. Then swing your arms forward for a few seconds and then back. These movements help to warm up the muscles of the arms, improving flexibility and reducing the risk of injury during the route.

A good stretch to avoid back and hip pain is to sit on the floor with your legs extended, crossing one leg over the other. Next, we rotate the torso to the side of the crossed leg, placing the opposite arm around the crossed knee and applying gentle pressure to increase the stretch. Hold the position for 15-30 seconds and then repeat on the other side. Similarly, stretching your quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves helps prepare your legs for hours of driving. To do this we will remain standing, bending one leg back and holding the foot with the hand, with the knee close to the body. We hold the stretch for a few seconds and then change legs, adapting the stretches based on our own limitations.

Once we have made our route, it is also convenient to mobilize certain parts of our body. It does not entail great physical demands and the body will thank you. AMV experts recommend generalized stretching. And it is that after a long journey on a motorcycle, it is beneficial to stretch the main muscle groups to relieve accumulated tension. To stretch your neck, shoulders, back, arms, legs and ankles, just do it statically, holding each position for at least 15-30 seconds and breathing deeply, which helps relax your muscles and improve flexibility.

After riding a motorcycle, your neck and shoulders may be tight, so gentle stretching to help relax these muscles is key to improving your mobility. Movements can be rotation, side tilt, or simply back and forth.

When riding a motorcycle, the hands and wrists are constantly in action, which can lead to some stiffness. To reduce the tension you have to extend your arms forward and make movements of flexion and extension of the wrists. You can also make circular movements with your hands to relieve accumulated tension, and improve circulation and mobility.

Likewise, the posture adopted while riding a motorcycle can result in pain in the lower back. To alleviate it, just sit on the floor with your legs extended and bring both knees to your chest, hugging them with your arms for a few seconds. Finally, the best stretch for the hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves is done by sitting on the floor, stretching one leg forward and flexing the other leg, bringing the heel closer to the buttock. Then, we lean our hips forward, keeping our back straight, and we repeat the exercise with the other leg.