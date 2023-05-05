TASS: negotiations to extend the grain deal depend on the meeting of technical delegations

Negotiations on the extension of the grain deal largely depend on the results of the upcoming meeting of technical delegations in Istanbul. This is reported TASS with a link to the source.

“Before holding a meeting at the level of deputy defense ministers of the three countries [Турции, России и Украины], it was decided to hold a meeting at the technical level with the participation of the UN. Both of them are interconnected, and further negotiations on the extension of the deal will largely depend on their success, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the possibility of extending the grain deal, which expires on May 18, exists. He stressed that the deal is beneficial for both Russia and Ukraine.