Matthew Solan, executive editor of the Harvard Men’s Health Observatory, placed special emphasis on the intake of foods containing this substance. According to various studies, Fiber is essential for the development of a healthy intestinal microbiomemade up of bacteria, viruses and fungi that reside in the large intestine.

“Some experts consider it a hidden organ because has a role in many important functions of the body“for example, helping the immune system function optimally, reducing chronic inflammation and maintaining healthy intestinal cells,” Solan said.

Why should we have a diet rich in fiber?

According to Harvard Health, Dietary fiber works primarily to “facilitate digestion” “softening and adding bulk to stool, making it pass quickly through the intestines.”

Although this important substance has other positive impacts on the body. In addition to providing a healthy gut microbiome, It helps control body weight and reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body..

“Research has shown that eating enough fiber reduces the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer,” they add.

According to the report, A person should add 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories consumed. The math can be confusing, so Eric Rimm, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard, added: “Instead of tracking the fiber you eat each day, focus on adding more servings of high-fiber foods to your diet.”

There are two different types of fiber, soluble and insoluble. Each of them performs different functions, but they are equally important for health, digestion and disease prevention.People should focus on the total amount of fiber in their diet, rather than the type of fiber.“, concluded the Harvard editor.

Foods that contain fiber include vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, grains and seeds.