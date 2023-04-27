A treasured getaway in Japan is a retreat to one of the thousands of hot springs nestled in the mountains or situated along scenic coastlines. Some have centuries of being frequented.

All are powered by Japan’s abundant geothermal energy. Japan has so much geothermal potential that it could play a significant role in replacing coal, gas or nuclear plants.

However, for decades, the owners of the “thermas” have blocked geothermal energy.

“Rampant geothermal development is a threat to our culture,” said Yoshiyasu Sato, owner of Daimaru Asunaroso, an inn next to a hot spring in the mountains of Fukushima prefecture. “If something happens to our onsens,” he said, using the Japanese word for hot springs, “who will pay?”

Hot springs are fed by rainwater that seeps into rock and heats deep within the earth before bubbling up to the surface, a process that takes years, even decades. Japan has more than 13,000 inns and onsen baths.

Geothermal power plants rely on wells drilled deeper into the Earth’s crust, pumping steam and hot water to drive giant turbines that generate electricity. The developers say that because the plants are fed from sources far below the onsen springs, there is little chance of one affecting the other. Still, it’s often hard to find a cause when hot spring flows change.

Japan, the world’s fifth-largest emitter of planet-warming gases, is believed to sit on top of the third-largest geothermal resources of any country. It generates about 0.3 percent of its electricity from geothermal energy. The government, which seeks to triple geothermal capacity by 2030, has opened up geothermal development in national parks and accelerated environmental studies.

Geothermal resources could provide about 10 percent of Japan’s electricity, says the Tokyo Institute for Sustainable Energy Policy. That would be more than Japan generated from hydroelectric, solar, wind or nuclear power in 2019.

But local governments have introduced new restrictions. Kusatsu, a town north of Tokyo, passed a rule in 2022 that would require developers to prove that a geothermal project would not affect hot springs, a difficult hurdle. Oita, a prefecture that has more onsen springs than any other in Japan, recently expanded a no-drill zone in the city of Beppu.

Yuzawa, in the northern province of Akita, is a rare example of a town that has embraced geothermal energy. One early developer, Dowa Mining, involved community leaders in its planning, hiring the City’s best graduates and even offering to drill springs for local onsens. The local government was anxious to foster a new industry in a remote region.

Japan opened its first large geothermal power plants in 1966, and in the decades that followed, operators added about a dozen more. But with opposition from hot springs inns, Japan has added almost no geothermal capacity since the 1990s.

So when Japan’s first major geothermal plant in 23 years, capable of powering nearly 100,000 homes, opened in 2019 in Yuzawa, it was a breakthrough.

But even in Yuzawa there has been controversy. Since late 2020, an inn has periodically had to close after its spring went low. The city says geothermal development was not the cause.

“I can’t say I don’t care,” said Masami Shibata of Abe Ryokan, one of the inns. Still, “I think it’s possible for hot springs and geothermal to coexist.”

By: HIROKO TABUCHI