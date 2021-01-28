Brand Studio for Biogenesis Bagó

Livestock is one of the main agricultural activities in the country. In the first half of 2020 bovine meat represented 7% of agro-industrial exports generating revenues of USD 1,473 million. In the last 5 years there has been a growth in exports, with a record 843,000 tons exported in 2019 that generated about USD 3,000 million in the year. At the end of 2020 it is estimated that the numbers will be in the same range, which will mark a new record. However, there is a lot of room to grow both in domestic consumption and in exports. How? Incorporating technologies developed to improve production and implementing health plans aimed at preventing, controlling or eradicating diseases that affect production. Work on the management of animal feeding; increase the use of pastures; conducting forage planning and applying fixed-time artificial insemination programs will lead to an increase in the number of calves by increasing the cow’s pregnancy rate. It will be important to have veterinary advice, train field staff and identify common problems depending on the area of ​​the country. Having an orderly detour with parked service will allow the correct health plan to be applied, generating individual immunity that translates into population immunity.

Argentine livestock in numbers

Argentina is the leading consumer of beef in the world, produces 3.1 million tons and consumes 2.3 million of that, which represents around 52 kg per inhabitant per year. The Mesa de las Carnes has proposed increasing production to reach 4.5 million tons, increasing domestic consumption to 2.5 million, which would leave an exportable balance of 2 million tons that could generate foreign exchange income of approximately USD 9,000 million. This increase in production should be due to an increase in the number of weaned calves, going from 62 to 70% of weaning, and by an increase in slaughter weight, going from an average weight of 228 kg beef / head to 250 kg beef / cab.

Regarding animal health, Argentina currently applies 11 million annual doses of the reproductive vaccine (only 27%) when 41 million should be applied; 21 million doses (41%) are applied for the prevention of respiratory diseases when the recommended would be 52 million and the same happens in the case of those destined to neonatal diarrhea that only 22% is applied. Without counting the vaccines against FMD and brucellosis, the clostridial and carbuncle vaccines are the most applied, with 62 and 61% respectively. “We have a lot of room to improve in the application of health plans and we know that health together with nutrition and genetics are fundamental to improve production rates”, explains Juan Cruz Muriel, Manager of the Technical Service of Biogenesis Bagó Argentina, “they are also biosecurity measures are important to reduce viruses and bacteria in the environment and reduce the exposure of animals to diseases ”. Health has the best return on investment: a maximum health plan for breeding, with quality products, has a cost of less than 12 kg of calf per cow per year, it does not represent more than 5% of investments in livestock systems ( breeding, wintering, Feedlot or dairy) and its impact on productivity is enormous.

About 50% of abortions in cattle are caused by reproductive diseases caused by viruses, bacteria and parasites, some of which could be controlled through the use of vaccines. Pneumonia, for example, represents more than 60% of the diseases diagnosed in feedlot systems. Without proper prevention of these diseases through the application of health plans, it is difficult to increase meat production and the country’s income.

