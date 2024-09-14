Knowledge of first aid can make the difference between life and death, and prevent serious physical complications after an accident.

In the framework of World First Aid Day, which is commemorated this September 14Dr. Diana Leal Guijosa, head of the Endoscopy Service at the Juárez de México Hospital (HJM), highlights the importance of being trained in these techniques, which are essential in emergency situations.

First aid is not a medical treatment, but rather a series of immediate measures applied at the scene of the accident to preserve life and stabilise the victim until professional care arrives.

Among the main actions that must be carried out, according to Dr. Leal, are:

Take vital signs.

Ensure airways are clear.

Check if the person is breathing.

Control bleeding.

Stabilize the spine.

These maneuvers not only save lives, but also help prevent physical and psychological consequences that could arise if first aid is not provided in a timely manner. In situations such as loss of consciousness, difficulty breathing, severe pain in the chest or abdomen, or bleeding, it is crucial to immediately activate emergency services.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR): key in emergencies

One of the most important first aid tools is cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which consists of a combination of chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. This technique is used when a person has stopped breathing or their heart has stopped beating, and its aim is to supply the brain with oxygenated blood. According to Dr. Leal, CPR can be decisive in keeping the person alive until specialized medical attention arrives.

CPR is essential in cases of cardiac arrest, which can occur at any time and place, such as on the street, at home or even at work. Having the necessary knowledge to perform these maneuvers can make a big difference and prevent serious neurological consequences resulting from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

The Heimlich maneuver and other procedures

Another crucial first aid technique is the Heimlich maneuver, used to clear airways obstructed, usually by small objects or food. This maneuver is especially useful in cases of asphyxiation, where rapid intervention is vital to save the life of the affected person.

In addition, Dr. Leal emphasized the importance of knowing what to do in situations such as convulsions, burns and fractures. In the case of convulsions, it is essential to remove any object that may obstruct breathing, while in burns it is advisable to wash the affected area with cold water superficially. In fractures, it is vital to prevent the person from moving to prevent further damage.

The most common accidents and how to avoid them

Falls, fractures, burns, drowning, poisoning and traffic accidents are some of the most common incidents that may require first aid. These accidents can happen anywhere: from home to school, in parks or at work.

To avoid making the situation worse, it is essential that those who do not have first aid training refrain from intervening, as they could cause further harm to the victim. In these cases, it is best to call the emergency services and follow their instructions.

The importance of first aid training

World First Aid Day is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of being prepared for emergencies. Training in first aid can not only save lives, but also promote a culture of prevention and support in society. According to Dr. Leal, every citizen should be familiar with basic first aid techniques, as you never know when they might be needed.

Knowing how to act in an emergency is not only a valuable skill, but a responsibility that can have a direct impact on a person’s survival. First aid training should be accessible to everyone, in order to foster a safer and more prepared society.