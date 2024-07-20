Data from a survey conducted by a US innovation centre in 2017 revealed that 16.4 million Americans, or about 7% of the population, believed that chocolate milk came from brown cows. This is surprising news, of course, as is the other one that said one in five consumers did not know that hamburgers were made from beef. Nor are the figures from a study carried out by psychologists at Furman University in South Carolina far behind, which revealed that almost half of children between the ages of four and seven who were questioned believed that bacon came from plants and that French fries were of animal origin. That same study, published in Journal of Environmental Psychologyshowed that 65% of children believed that cows, pigs and chickens were not edible, while 5% thought that cats were, something that, on the other hand, is still true in some parts of the world.

The level of ignorance in the most industrialized countries about the origin of food is so considerable that there are small companies that claim that bread, wine or macaroni are obtained from animals, while others assume that cheese is processed from plants. The interesting thing about the matter is that there is already a company that makes vegetable cheese from milk proteins produced in genetically edited soy. Beyond the controversy caused by gene modification, the industrialization of food, the lawsuits and sentences for the use of dairy terms in products made without milk or the growing confusion of consumers in the face of so much new nomenclature and innovation, there is the incentive that motivated the idea for the development of this product, which is none other, in the words of its promoter, than not giving up that bite of cheese on a pizza or in a grilled sandwich; or what is the same, not giving up the favor of highly processed food in a vegan version. Even if we put the scope and weight of the polls into perspective, it is clear that they illustrate a panorama full of unknowns.

According to a study by the Spanish Nutrition Foundation, many Spanish children consume more than 50% of their daily calories through industrial products, which reveals a disturbing fact considering that they spend an average of 2 hours and 38 minutes a day in front of the television. During that time, it is estimated that they are exposed to around 12 minutes of advertising per hour, which amounts to between 90 and 95 commercials a day, or what is the same, around 33,000 spots annually, of which a significant number are from unhealthy products and drinks that burst in from the shores of desire.

It would therefore be crucial to establish appropriate eating habits from the start, taking into account that unhealthy eating patterns are related to a greater prevalence of illnesses in adulthood. Considering that children are attracted to exploring, learning, touching everything within their reach, using their bodies and senses to discover the world, it would be beneficial to thread into the hierarchy of their experiences visits to orchards and farms, walks and routes through the countryside to collect herbs or wild fruits, which, in addition to awakening their emotions, would contribute to their development. It would also help to learn how things work, find out what people eat in other parts of the world or how a recipe is made. Going to the markets of the cities they visit in search of products and increasing the occasions on which they eat together as a family would provide these adults of tomorrow with basic arguments and knowledge about food and nutrition. Children are the future. We can be complicit in their hypercaloric misfortune or boldly fill their gaze with curiosity and their diet with colors, pleasure and culture. White and in a bottle.

