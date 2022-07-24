After World War II, global diplomatic efforts sought to create a new international order that would prevent the world from slipping back into war, chaos, and anarchy. An important part of that project was to perfect the international legal order by establishing tribunals to prosecute war crimes. And the hearings held in Nuremberg and Tokyo established that aggression is the “supreme international crime”, so much so that leaders of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan were sentenced to death.

The judgment of the Nuremberg Tribunal was very clear on this point: “Initiating a war of aggression is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime, which only differs from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the all”. Since then the international order has been based on the territorial integrity of States. Challenge this basic principle with a violent act of aggression, the supreme international crime is to put the entire world at risk of sinking into disorder, chaos and war.

In a resolution adopted on March 2 this year, the United Nations General Assembly condemned Russia for committing precisely this crime. Viewing the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 as an act of aggression, the resolution demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

It is true that Russia is not the first power to commit the crime of aggression, nor the first permanent member of the UN Security Council to do so. The United States has intervened in other countries within its own hemisphere; the Soviet Union invaded Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and Afghanistan during the Cold War; and China sent its forces to Vietnam in 1979. But Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is different, because its express purpose is to subjugate, dismantle, and ultimately eliminate Ukraine as a sovereign nation-state. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said so openly and explicitly.

As such, the Russian war is unusual in modern history. An obvious comparison is with Hitler, who aimed to eliminate Poland when he launched his war of aggression in 1939 (forging an agreement with Stalin to divide the country between them). Another is Saddam Hussein’s attempt in 1990 to eliminate Kuwait and make it part of Iraq. But aside from these two cases, I can’t think of any other close examples in recent history.

In any case, the world did not accept Hitler’s effort to eliminate Poland or Saddam’s attempt to finish off Kuwait, nor should it recognize any other modern attempt to change borders by force. Aggression remains the supreme international crime.

Having formally recognized the states it established in the Donbas region of Ukraine in 2014, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPRs and LPRs), Russia clearly intends to absorb these occupied parts of Ukraine, thus continuing its dismemberment from an independent UN member state.

The Chinese role

How China responds is of particular importance. Does Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “boundless” friendship with Putin mean that China will abandon territorial integrity as one of its founding principles? Taking that step would powerfully undermine his demand that the rest of the world continue to recognize Taiwan as part of China. Until now, China has avoided any talk of Russian aggression or Ukrainian territorial integrity. But, since China has long regarded this issue as sacrosanct, it cannot sit on the fence for long. An ancient Roman legal maxim holds that “silence means consent” (qui tacet consentire videtur).

There are very good reasons to continue treating aggression as the supreme international crime, and territorial integrity as the cornerstone of international order.

Today’s national borders are not the result of any scientific process or acts of divine intervention. In Europe and many other parts of the world, borders were drawn in blood through centuries of war and conflict. Sweden and Denmark, for example, fought over their border for centuries before the conflict was reluctantly resolved and consigned to the past. In Eastern Europe, border wars have claimed millions of victims over the past century.

Given this bloody history, there are very good reasons to continue to treat aggression as the supreme international crime, and territorial integrity as the cornerstone of international order. The World War II generation was right to establish these principles at Nuremberg and Tokyo. We must be very careful not to break with what they started. Down that road only ruin is found.

CARL BILDT*

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

STOCKHOLM

Former Prime Minister of Sweden.

He negotiated Sweden’s accession to the EU. He was the EU Special Envoy to the former Yugoslavia and Co-Chairman of the Dayton Peace Conference.

Why is it necessary to negotiate now with Russia?

At the geopolitical level, a similar shift in favor of Russia may well be taking place. Although NATO members projected unity at the recent Madrid summit, Europe seems increasingly divided around Ukraine. The countries of Eastern Europe, along with Finland and Sweden, see Russia as an immediate and existential threat.

But for countries like Italy, Spain and France, the most immediate security concerns are in North Africa. And between rising inflation and slowing economic growth, the political sustainability of economic sanctions is far from certain.

(It may interest you: Moscow threatens to extend the offensive in Ukraine and rules out negotiations). In Italy, the two largest parties in parliament – ​​the Five Star Movement and the League – oppose sending arms to Ukraine and have expressed their willingness to sacrifice Ukrainian territory in exchange for normal economic relations with Russia.

And in Spain, the Socialist-led government has been supporting Ukraine, but cracks are already showing in the coalition with the pacifist Podemos.

In France, the rising left of Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the increasingly solid right of Marine Le Pen (together they deprived President Emmanuel Macron of a parliamentary majority in the June elections) propose a diplomatic solution that is not “humiliating”. for Russia. And Germany faces its toughest dilemma in decades. Ever since West German Chancellor Willy Brandt launched his Ostpolitik toward the Soviet bloc in the late 1960s, The issue of ‘peaceful coexistence’ with Russia and Eastern Europe has been central to German strategic thinking.

This helps explain the resilience of the energy links between Germany and Russia.

Instead of cutting ties with Russia, the European Union has opted for greater integration with Ukraine and Moldova. But this decision will not only entail high financial costs: Russian President Vladimir Putin will most likely feel as threatened with a democratic EU at his doorstep as with NATO enlargement. However, Putin knows that for Europe’s strategic change to be credible, it will have to increase its military power. And here the question is: how long will Europeans be willing to sustain high military spending? The United Kingdom is a separate case, not only because of its military vocation and power, but also because it is in the midst of a political crisis with the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But that doesn’t mean the British will turn their backs on Ukraine. Although Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace announced that he has no intention of running for leadership,

its early favorite status suggests there is strong public support for the country’s involvement in Ukraine.

Beyond Europe, the West’s campaign against Russia has not always found wide support. Although India has deepened its strategic cooperation with the US – along with Australia and Japan – through the Quad group, it has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia, its main supplier of military equipment.

The western campaign also contributes to a rise in global energy and food prices (…): the specter of a devastating economic recession scares many

US President Joe Biden’s calls for Saudi Arabia to expand its oil production, in order to limit crude prices, have so far fallen on deaf ears. And even Morocco, which in 2020 won US recognition of its sovereignty in Western Sahara, refrained from condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the UN on March 2.

The lack of support for Western sanctions is not based solely on geopolitical considerations. While the Western campaign is hurting Russia, it is also contributing to a spike in global energy and food prices that is hurting developing economies particularly: the specter of a devastating economic downturn scares many. The West will not achieve the resounding defeat of Russia that it desires. What he has achieved so far is a military stalemate that will eventually tilt in favor of Russia,

with catastrophic consequences for Ukraine and other countries, and a growing global food and energy crisis.

(Keep reading: Brother of a Colombian who died in Ukraine tells why he was there). While the West should continue to support Ukraine, the time has come to negotiate a ceasefire and enter into peace talks. Of course, that includes negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

to decide the fate of the territories occupied by Russia. (A plebiscite on the future of the eastern Donbas region is one possible outcome.) But it will also involve NATO-led negotiations on a more general security system for Europe.

Such an outcome is not ideal, particularly as it might only bring about a lull in the fighting, rather than lasting peace. But the consequences of following the current course could be much worse. Analysis of Shlomo Ben-Ami

– © Project Syndicate – Tel Aviv

