“Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness” arrived in theaters on May 6 and the post-credits scene revealed a new character that will greatly influence the future development of the UCM.

We talk about Clea, a character played by Charlize Theron and who, according to the comics, is a major love interest for Stephen Strange. In that sense, the screenwriter of the most recent Marvel movie provided details about Strange’s relationship with Clea. What was that he say?

Who is Clea?

Clea is a master of the mystical arts from the Dark Dimension and is the niece of the powerful villain Dormammu. Despite all of her abilities, and the fact that she also becomes Sorceress Supreme, she is one of Stephen’s main love interests.

The love story between the two described in the Marvel comics would reach the big screen, according to the confirmation of the screenwriter Michael Waldron.

‘Doctor Strange’ writer confirms relationship between Clea and Stephen

Michael Waldron, writer of “Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness”, explained during an interview with Vanity Fair that Stephen is finally ready to find another person after having his closure with Christine Palmer, a character played by Rachel McAdams.

“Clea has been Strange’s counterpart in the comics for a long time. She is an amazing sorceress. She is also his great love, she is his wife at one point. We had to wrap up his story with Christine Palmer, Rachel McAdams’ character, first, and in the end, Strange walks away with this wisdom. He has been able to face his fears and not be afraid to love someone or let someone love him. I think it’s the perfect place, mentally, for him to be and eventually meet Clea, who will be a very important figure in his life going forward.”