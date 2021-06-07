Real Madrid and Levante have already done their homework, achieving their qualification for the next Champions League. Now it remains to be defined who will be second and who will be third. A runner-up that goes far beyond the simple honorary title because it would pave the way a lot for whoever remains in that second position. With the new format of the Champions League, the third party will have to play one more round although neither of them will have it easy to get into the group stage in which Barcelona is already classified as the current champion of the competition and for being the leader in Spain.

The third seed will go directly to Round 1. A round played in mini-tournaments at a single venue with the semi-finals on August 18 and the final on August 21. The champions will enter Round 2. Thus, whoever is third will be played stay alive in two games in which they can play rivals of the caliber of Arsenal, Girondis, Milan or PSV. At the moment, these are the teams classified for this first round on the league route (that is, without champions from any federation): Hoffenheim, Bröndby, Bordeaux, Arsenal, Milan, PSV, Kristiandstad, Slovacko, Orzhetpes, Rosenborg, Valur, Zurich, Lokomotiv of Muscu and Minsk.

Those classified in this round (five teams) will join the teams that are already classified for the second round, which would be second in the Primera Iberdrola there. Another trap round where the Spanish will meet the second of the big leagues: Olympique Lyon, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Rosengard or Slavia Prague are already qualified for this round.

The problem that Spanish teams will encounter is the UEFA coefficient. Since Real Madrid is facing its first classification and Levante, after twelve years without reaching Europe, have a very low coefficient so in this round you could find one of the ‘coconuts’ of the competition. For UEFA it will draw in two pots, with one the teams with the highest coefficient and others the least. Of course, minor league teams that are common in the Champions League will also be in that hype …