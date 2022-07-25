Stray’s success is sensational but not too much: the commercial dynamics of the network and the cat’s imagination, very strong in gaming, were good clues.

Whether you are a gamer or not, if you hang out on the Internet, it is likely that you have heard of what is now known abroad as a “cat game”, the cat’s game. Which, in fact, has a name and it is Stray. We have already talked about the title, developed in the south of France by BlueTwelve Studio, in the review of Stray and in the interview with the team that created it, but there is still something to say.

First of all, of its success. In a slightly venal way: the push of PlayStation – the game is an exclusive PS4 and PS5 console – has given a sharp change to its image, and consequently to sales. Thanks to the hype of the Japanese house, while we have no data on the two consoles, Stray was the best launch ever of the publisher Annapurna Interactive (which has placed acclaimed productions, in recent years) on Steam, the reference client for those play on PC.

This, in itself, says a lot about the power of the PlayStation brand and the appeal it exerts, not from today, on the industry that revolves around video games: the “cat game” has been accompanied since the presentation by the continuous performances of Sony, which needed a little bit of next-gen flavor productions (like graphics, yes, but also as a kind of experience), he had seen it right for a while by betting on the product.

Stray’s success –

The tail blow was the surprise inclusion in the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus from day one, an operation that will have been paid by an important financial hedge to actually “buy” the copies planned on the PS Store, thanks to which the barrier to entry has been lowered in a sensitive way, more people have been able to play it, and more people have been able to talk about it on social networks. Social on which, even, the official PlayStation profiles celebrated the release by simulating a cat who, climbing on a keyboard, beats the keys at random.

In such a picture, therefore, a lack of chatter and an absence from the public square of Stray would have surprised if anything, not the other way around. But there is obviously more, which is to be found in the very fiber of the game, on which they have been good the transalpine designers to capitalize over the years of waiting and, of course, to publication.

The cat’s fantasy –

The fantasy of the cat in gaming, certainly sharpened by the phenomenon of gifs on the Internet but not born like this, is something that has always existed and probably always will exist – the essential difference is that, now, the industry has the technical tools to make it happen. Due to budget constraints, BlueTwelve made the feline animations by hand, but higher-rated development teams like Naughty Dog, for example, they captured the movements of a true dog to the sequences where man’s best friends are involved in The Last of Us Part II.

Therefore, it is only normal that, as technological advances become more and more advanced and above all democratic, gaming is pushed towards different frontiers from the man in his thirties (the gender issue is still powerful in the sector, especially in certain extremes of gamers, but cases such as the focus on women’s football in FIFA 23 bode well).

But it’s not the first time –

At first, the cat’s fantasy was exploited to give gamers an exotic protagonist and break a bit the monotony of the spotless hero, capable of anything and immune to everything. In short, we could not do it like today, and we resorted to an anthropomorphization of him: the most famous case is perhaps that of Blinx, Xbox’s first hour mascot, with the anthropomorphic cat that sucked in any prop to throw it back at the enemies and was able to move in time. The fact that his parable ended in just two chapters is a source of great sadness, but that’s another story.

More recently, his legacy has been picked up by Biomutant, a post-apocalyptic open world in which one character – a third cat, a third raccoon and a third still isn’t quite clear what it is – tried to save the world and his species with kung-fu blows. The rather lacking technical side and questionable progression quickly condemned him to oblivion, but the attempt did not displease more than one player.

Can i pet the cat? –

Between these two cases, a lot of water has passed under the bridge, and the video game industry – which was growing, and rediscovered itself capable of dealing with delicate issues and evoking deep feelings – mostly preferred to postpone, but the felines were a presence. always highly sought after.

Two circumstances that come to mind are the Twitter profile “Can you pet the cat”, which, along the lines of its counterpart dedicated to dogs, keeps track of all the titles in which it is possible to pet cats (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example), and a Square Enix demo exhibited at the Taipei Game Show: to reveal some of the features of the upcoming but still under lock and key Final Fantasy XV, the Japanese developer thought it best to exhibit a “cat camera”, in which the setting was revealed through the movements of a cat. This version of the game, designed exclusively for the event, was so well received that many, between the serious and the facetious, asked for a special title based on that concept to be developed. And, coincidentally or not, FFXV plans to feed a cat on a specific mission.

What is Stray like? –

And that says a lot about Stray’s success. It is not just the fact that there is a cat in the game that has made it so popular, but the fact that it is offered entirely from the perspective – physical and conceptual – of a cat. It is very different from what we are used to commonly seeing: video games in which cats in paws and fur are “The object” of the story and gameplay mechanics, as in the case of the Calico simulation, and not the protagonist.

The post-post-human setting, with a cut reminiscent of cyberpunk classics such as Neuromancer but also nature recapturing the planet abandoned by man seen in Nier Automata, does a great job of rendering the uniqueness of being a cat: the protagonist is always greeted with an expression of amazement, and must prove every time that he is able and enlisted for the arduous task that awaits him.

Being a feline –

An ability that is interconnected with the fact that, you will have understood by now, it is a cat: the possibilities of movement of small cats allow it to sneak into a super controlled factory by slipping into a box, for example, or to escape through an air duct after pilfering in a shop. Too bad for the scripts that regulate the jump (“caging” the jump of a cat in certain points of the map is something that saddens a little, but anyway, the budget and the skills allowed this) and, in retrospect, due to the absence of a photographic mode it would have filled the internet with photos of cats… of Stray, for once.

But the peculiarities of the animal are all there. In a matter of minutes, Stray is able to make you think like a cat, prompting you to drop piles of books and objects off the shelves even when it is not necessary for the purpose of a mission but only to see the effect it has; you can purr someone who has treated you particularly well (with the sound coming out of the DualSense and the little heart appearing on the robot’s screen); and you can snuggle up peacefully on a pillow if you want to take a break.

Without ulterior motives –

All of this, or at least most of it, is not intended to complete the game, but to make you feel like you are a cat – it’s pure immersion, with no ulterior motives. And in such a framework, the meowing could not be missing, also part of the experience of being a cat and, except perhaps a handful of sporadic cases, thought to be a utilitarian mechanic in the gameplay. But there had to be: like the duck honk in Untitled Goose Game, or the fart in South Park: Scontri Di-Retti, the meow breaks down the wall between game and reality; is the key whose compulsive pressure certifies the transition between playing with a cat, and being a cat.