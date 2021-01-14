The game ended and the athletic players embraced each other in a ring of euphoric jumps, while Marcelino’s joy overflowed his face. It seemed like the celebration of a title. It wasn’t, but it was the closest: because beating Madrid has always been important. And more so in such a circumstance, a match that opens the way to a final and after a brave and fought clash, commanding first in the game and on the scoreboard, and suffering a lot at the end by the avalanche of Madrid and a last revision of the VAR in search of a hand in the Bilbao area that did not appear in the end, but which gave them maximum suspense in the last moments.

Marcelino has been at Athletic for eleven days and this result consolidates him. He made the game difficult for Madrid and also luck I help you. Lucas Vazquez, the disciplined and guaranteed player who stands out as a winger and performs as a winger, missed the start on the first goal, handing the ball to Dani García, who advanced it to Raul Garcia for it to dial safely. That goal stunned Madrid. The second goal came in a penalty from Lucas Vázquez himself, for grabbing Iñigo Martínez that Raúl García transformed. The plan of Marcelino it had worked and Madrid went to rest with a wall ahead it was going to be very difficult to jump.

It could be aggravated upon return, when Muniain headed out with a big advantage. But he didn’t and the second part was from Madrid, especially from the departure of Hazard, which today is lead on the wing on the left wing. Asensio, that improves from day to day, he hit two shots to the post, Benzema finally scored, Valverde wasted a clear chance to close the game and the end was reached between arreones of Madrid. It was shocked that Zidane retired Modric and Benzema, which did not improve the clarity of the team, but the other way around. So Athletic reached the shore, with effort and merit, and Madrid can finally return home and end their unproductive tour.