Mark Suzman *

A year after the global pandemic that cast its shadow over all parts of the world, almost all countries are suffering from a health and an economic crisis. And everyone is now wondering how long this crisis will last and will it worsen more with the passage of time? The answer here depends to a large extent on the efforts of the global community and the next steps it intends to take.

Our absolute priority today is to stop the bleeding that the virus causes to human lives and economies as soon as possible, which requires concerted efforts to deliver vaccines to all countries of the world, and not be limited to the richest countries. In fact, the global community has never made such an effort at this level before. This position is nothing but a test station that puts our humanity, intelligence and competence under a microscope. But we are confident in our ability to pass that milestone, especially with the presence of decisive leaders from countries such as the United Arab Emirates.

Today, the UAE is gathering on its soil a group of the most prominent leaders from all over the world to attend the World Summit on Immunization and Logistics, in order to devise effective solutions to the complex challenges that will face us to transport large quantities of shipments of important and sensitive vaccines to all parts of the world safely.

This summit is the latest step in the UAE’s contributions to global development efforts. In recent years, the UAE has cemented its position among the most generous donor countries in the world, with its donation and humanitarian aid compared to its national income. Even before the outbreak of the pandemic, the country’s leadership played a critical role in combating infectious diseases.

Almost a year ago, the UAE hosted an event announcing pledges for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched the Global Institute for the Elimination of Infectious Diseases in partnership with our Foundation. The institute, despite being a recent organization, plays an active role in combating malaria, polio, neglected diseases, and now, of course, “Covid-19”.

Since the pandemic began, the UAE has continued to play a vital role in the global confrontation against “Covid-19”, and as in many other countries, it has placed at the top of its priorities the preservation of the safety and health of its citizens from the virus, but at the same time it has spared no effort to help people. In all countries, it provided all kinds of support and gave more than 70 countries.

We, at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, focused our efforts over the past year on finding ways to help end the pandemic, mitigate its impact on the poorest, and lay the foundations for a comprehensive and equitable recovery around the world.

So far, we have committed $ 1.75 billion to respond to the “Covid-19” pandemic, and we have begun to think in new ways in all aspects of our work and our donations to apply the experiences and lessons learned in dealing with the pandemic and addressing its consequences.

From the development of vaccines to their fair and safe distribution, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has provided a lot of resources to ensure equal opportunities for access to vaccines, something that actually falls within the core mission of our institution and the main purpose of its establishment. It was one of the first large charitable projects of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to participate in the establishment of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), an organization that works with lower-income countries, and since its establishment, it has succeeded in vaccinating more than 800 million children.

Today, we are working with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), UNICEF, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization, and many parties participating in the innovative “Kovacs” initiative aimed at uniting efforts to build a global partnership that guarantees access to 92 poor countries in the world. The “Covid-19” vaccine. We continue our efforts to ensure that Kovacs receives full funding. Many countries intend to contribute generously to providing vaccines to other countries, which is commendable. But our experience working with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) over the past two decades has proven more effective when donating and participating through a unified global mechanism.

A equal response to the pandemic is crucial, not only for low-income countries, as all countries should unite their efforts and join hands in order to achieve recovery and prosperity in the global economy.

One of the reasons that make me feel optimistic and confident that the world will be up to the challenge, and will succeed in the mission of equitable distribution of vaccines, is that leading countries such as the United Arab Emirates organize conferences like our event today to think scientifically and practically and devise effective solutions to accomplish that mission. Only crises show us those who have the wisdom and strength to confront the most difficult thorny issues and lead the world towards recovery, justice and prosperity. Therefore, we are very grateful to all leaders who took the initiative today to come to participate and contribute to addressing this unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

* CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.