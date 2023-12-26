The US ban on importing some models of Apple smart watches came into effect on Tuesday after the administration of President Joe Biden decided not to use his veto on a ruling on patent violations.

In October, the US International Trade Commission decided to ban the import of some Apple Watch models into the United States due to a patented technology that monitors blood oxygen levels.

Apple says the committee's conclusions were wrong and should be withdrawn, but last week it suspended sales of the Apple Watch Series 9, which was launched in September, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

This is due to a complaint filed with the committee in mid-2021 accusing Apple of violating the blood oxygen measurement function of medical device manufacturer Masimo.

“After careful consultation, Ambassador (Katherine) Tai decided not to reverse the decision and the Trade Committee’s decision became final on December 26, 2023,” the Executive Office of the President said in a statement on Tuesday.

Apple has been steadily enhancing fitness and health features with each generation of its watches, which dominate the smartwatch category.

In September, Apple released the Apple Watch Series 9, touting increased performance along with features such as the ability to access and record health data.

“Our teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower consumers with leading public health and safety features,” Apple said when the ban was issued.

Masimo filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission in 2021, arguing that the Apple Watch 6, a model of smart watches that went on sale in 2020 and was the first to include a function to measure the level of oxygen saturation in the blood, copied one of its patented technologies. Invention, based on light level.

“Apple” said at the end of last October, “Masimo has inappropriately attempted to exploit the US International Trade Commission to prevent millions of American consumers from accessing a product that would save their lives, while leaving wide room for its own watch that copies the Apple Watch.”

Apple filed two lawsuits at the end of 2022 against Masimo on charges of patent infringement, accusing it of copying its watch technology.