Incorporate into the political project anyone who joins in the “reconstruction” and who is a participant in the objective of “building a country.” The idea was given by Jordi Pujol in a conference he gave at Esade Barcelona in January 1975. Almost 48 years later, Pere Aragonès launched his single-color government alluding to the “beginning of a new stage” and the will to govern for “Catalonia whole”. Achieving mainstreaming, or at least appearing to pursue it, has traditionally been a winning strategy for political parties that aspire to conquer the Generalitat. Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) knew how to squeeze the formula and dominated the elections to Parliament without interruption from 1980 to 2012. But the passage of time, and the slab of corruption, covered up the mark of that political space. The last chapter of disdain towards the convergent soul was written by the militants of Junts per Catalunya who decided to abandon the positions of power in the Generalitat. With the municipal elections just around the corner, a dilemma is opening as to whether there is room in Catalan politics for a new Convergència.

The PDeCAT, one of the branches that emerged from Convergència, recently registered the Espai CiU brand to take positions in the electoral contest. “If in its day we remained in the PDeCAT it is because we knew that the Junts project did not represent the same as Convergència”, says Marc Solsona, mayor of Mollerussa (Lleida) and general secretary of the PDeCAT. When it was founded in 2016, the party presented itself as the replacement for Convergència Democràtica. Artur Mas, Jordi Turull and Carles Puigdemont sheltered under the umbrella of the brand. But the president fled to Belgium ended up promoting Junts per Catalunya and a barrage of names jumped to the new formation of the pro-independence leader. Some took longer to take the step, such as Xavier Trias, who did not formalize his withdrawal from PDeCAT until a couple of weeks ago, coinciding with Junts’ plans to promote him to the mayor’s office in Barcelona.

“We are going to recover the Convergència space, a Convergència voter can feel perfectly comfortable within Junts per Catalunya”, says David Saldoni, head of municipal policy at Junts. “Junts denies the convergent legacy”, retorts Marc Solsona. “There has been an attempt to appropriate what CiU represented, but we claim it without complexes and we have a strategic opportunity to do so, because the country needs it,” insists Solsona.

Town halls have always been a reliable source of support for Convergència. In 2015, the last time that the CiU brand participated in municipal elections, the coalition won almost 450 mayors, 47% of the Catalan municipalities. In 2019, Junts per Catalunya went to the polls in alliance with the PDeCAT and won 370 mayorships, ahead of the 359 of ERC.

Presenting itself as a party of order with moderate nationalist concerns was a tactic that gave CiU fruitful results, and that was only weak in the Barcelona metropolitan area. There, in that area, the Esquerra Republicana has its sights set. Despite the gestures and the rhetoric of Oriol Junqueras to reject the PSC, the party that governs alone in the Generalitat has adopted a pragmatic strategy that eliminates the vetoes to the PSOE, guarantor of the application of article 155 in Catalonia, and that is committed to close convenient agreements with other political forces.

“I find it hard to imagine that Convergència militants feel comfortable in Esquerra,” says Irene Rigau, who belonged to the national council of Convergència and served as Minister of Education of the Government of Artur Mas after being that of Social Welfare with Jordi Pujol. “Too many times Esquerra has defined itself against Convergència”, she abounds. “Now everyone wants to be on the left, but Convergència was in the center, and the space that the party represented surely exists,” says Rigau. “But I don’t know how big that space is,” she concedes.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The political scientist Astrid Barrio affirms that the electoral outline that Convergència covered “is still vacant”. She portrays it as a “moderate center with a Catalanist matrix” and affirms that Junts moves away from that axis because “it presents a lot of ideological confusion”. Barrio, who was the founder of the Lliga Democràtica, “a Catalan center party”, and which had links with the Centrem de Àngels Chacón, believes that “Convergència i Unió did a lot”. She makes it clear that one of the keys to Convergència’s success was knowing how to navigate “ideological ambiguity” and that the union with Unió worked while they were “complementary” parties. The formula was broken “when they ceased to be and became contradictory.”

Barrio emphasizes that “ideological references do not disappear, but they are mitigated.” Verifying how power is distributed in the hectic Catalan political struggle is only a matter of time.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter