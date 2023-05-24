The announcement of Razgatlioglu’s future came just weeks after testing with the Yamaha MotoGP machine, fueling speculation that the Turkish rider could be in line for a step up to the premier class with the Japanese marque.

The test saw the participation of Yamaha’s top management but, during the weekend of the Grand Prix of the Americas, Lin Jarvis suggested that Razgatlioglu’s engagement would be unlikely.

“The biggest issue for us is whether we’ll get a seat, because ideally…we only have two bikes on the grid, I think it’s difficult for us to have a satellite team on the grid next year,” said Jarvis. “So, we will only have two seats and both seats will need someone who is quick right away, while maybe Toprak will need more time to get used to it.”

Jarvis’ comments at that stage in early April are unlikely to have been related to the recent announcement of Razgatlioglu’s move to BMW. According to one of Motorsport.com’s German colleagues in the WSBK paddock, by the time of the Barcelona round in early May, no offers had been made by BMW.

In a Yamaha press release, Razgatlioglu hinted at “a possibility” of going to MotoGP, but he didn’t feel the bike was as suitable as Superbike, and therefore chose to continue racing in Superbike for BMW.

How large this “possibility” was is unclear, and probably unlikely. As Jarvis stated, Yamaha probably won’t have a satellite team in 2024 and will need a “plug-and-play” second rider in its factory squad. A place that is currently occupied by Franco Morbidelli, who has struggled since moving to the factory team towards the end of 2021. If it’s not him, there has been talk of Jorge Martin of Ducati Pramac

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Be that as it may, Razgatlioglu’s decision to stay in SBK was met with widespread disappointment, while a long-standing question remained unanswered: how good would he have been in MotoGP?

Most people support the Turkish superstar and his skills. However, his two-day test at Jerez with Yamaha didn’t exactly set the world on fire. While two days isn’t exactly a huge amount of time to adjust to a completely different bike to what he’s used to, finishing the test nearly a second behind Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow (whose schedule is usually quite spread out over the span of a year), it wasn’t a great showing.

In time, however, there is no doubt that Razgatlioglu’s talent would enable him to find a solution. Unfortunately, Yamaha doesn’t have the time and it’s not certain that it will have a satellite team in 2025. Valentino Rossi’s team has been linked to this role several times, and the MotoGP legend recently became the official brand ambassador. But, given the current competitiveness in MotoGP, Rossi is unlikely to be motivated to leave Ducati (with which his team has already won twice in 2023 and is just one point away from the championship lead) for a Yamaha package which is nowhere near the title.

Razgatlioglu’s decision to stay in SBK, coupled with Yamaha’s current uncertainty over the situation of its satellite teams, may have closed the door to any SBK rider wanting to move into MotoGP for some time.

The last riders to switch from WSBK to MotoGP full-time were Eugene Laverty and Loris Baz in 2015, with the latter being the longest-serving, lasting until the end of 2017. Baz and Laverty’s best placings were of fourth places. Since then, SBK riders have only participated sporadically in MotoGP. Lorenzo Savadori participated in part of the season in 2021 with Aprilia, finishing 14th, but was brought back to his role as test rider when Maverick Vinales was brought on board.

The last one to pass successfully was Crutchlow, who made his MotoGP debut in 2011 with Tech3 after a year of SBK in 2010 with Yamaha. Crutchlow then went on to win three Grands Prix.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For years, six-time SBK champion Jonathan Rea has been linked with a full-time move to MotoGP, but has turned down several offers. That door closed definitively and during his domination it was thought that anyone thinking of switching to MotoGP would have to beat him. Between 2015 and 2020, nobody succeeded, until Razgatlioglu finally dethroned him in 2021. But unless Razgatlioglu proves he is successful at BMW (and that’s a tough ask), the MotoGP paddock will quickly lose interest.

And if MotoGP loses interest in Razgatlioglu, it won’t get excited about anyone else on the grid. Reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista has already had his day in MotoGP, as has Danilo Petrucci; Rea made his decision, while Baz’s opportunity passed.

Michael van der Mark was in a similar position to Razgatlioglu and was considered a potential MotoGP rider. But he failed to do much in the two races held with the Yamaha Tech3 in 2017, finishing outside the points: 16th in Malaysia, 56″397 behind the winner, and 17th in Valencia, 52″134.

Alex Lowes fared slightly better in the two Tech3 races in 2016, finishing 13th at the British Grand Prix – 40.1s behind the winner, but just one second behind full-time driver Eugene Laverty. concluded the San Marino GP.

Among the current SBK riders, apart from Razgatlioglu, the only candidate to have a vague possibility of moving up to MotoGP is Remy Gardner, who after a season with KTM Tech3 was kicked out in a bad way. But the much shorter SBK calendar and general bitterness over his sacking by KTM at the end of 2022 have probably altered his ambitions.

Razgatlioglu could have been the driver who would have reopened the door for him. But given the general lack of suitable candidates and the dwindling success of SBK riders in MotoGP – coupled with the wave of talent making its way into MotoGP – it’s hard to imagine anyone from SBK being given this opportunity in the foreseeable future.