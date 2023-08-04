Capillarity, deresponsibility for the use of the AED, remote monitoring and connection of the device with the 118 among the key points of the Law

With the publication in the Official Gazette (Year 164 – Number 171) of the Implementing Decrees on the provisions regarding the use of semi-automatic and automatic defibrillators (DAE), law 116/2021 (Mul Law) is no longer a blunt weapon. This is an important concrete move to encourage the progressive diffusion and use of AEDs and stem the silent epidemic which, in Italy alone, causes 60,000 deaths from cardiac arrest every year. Only timely intervention with immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation via AED, carried out in the first 3-5 minutes of arrest, could, in fact, save 50-70% of those affected, or from 30,000 to 42,000 human lives. Among the salient points of the Decrees: capillary and strategic distribution based on population density (2 DAE/km2), such as to form a network of devices capable of promoting timely first aid before the intervention of medical emergency vehicles; definition of highly frequented places (public offices, sports centres, stations and airports, shopping centres, hypermarkets, hotels, restaurants, bathing establishments and ski resorts, churches and places of worship, schools and universities, pharmacies) in which to place the AEDs construction of this rescue network, on the one hand, ensures that anyone, adult or child, can have the opportunity to be rescued equally; on the other hand it puts the population in a position to be able to carry out cardiac massage early and save a life without assuming responsibility. The de-responsibility of the citizen, in case of failure of the rescue or of any physical damage to the patient, is another key point established by the legislation. The automatic or semi-automatic defibrillator is a life-saving tool that must be efficient in order to be effective. it is therefore essential to be able to count on devices that exploit the most advanced technologies capable of constantly monitoring their performance and to be in constant contact with the nearest 118 office – commented Simone Madiai CEO Emd112 – The institutions have understood the relevance of this point and established that the AEDs must be subject to constant maintenance either through the appointment of the manager or be equipped with a connection system capable of sending alerts in the event of malfunction, as well as being connected to the remote monitoring system of the health emergency system operations center and allowing a professional intervention.