The principle of indemnity -Cansgraduate in article 1.902 of the Civil Code-, constitutes one of the fundamental pillars for guarantee the right of every person to a full reparation of the damages suffered. Far from being a mere technical formality, this principle embodies the essence of the right to an effective judicial protection, protected by article 24 of the Constitution, and is erected as a safeguard of material justice in processes involving illegal and practical behaviors of competitionas has happened in the case of the truck manufacturers cartel.

But to date, our Supreme Court has chosen to make a judicial estimate of the damage produced by the cartelists setting a 5% compensation on the purchase price of vehicleswhich could call into question the correct compliance with its previous jurisprudential doctrine. This decision to judicially estimate the damage is based on the inherent difficulty to quantify damage when it comes to recreating a perfect backward scenario (what would have happened to the prices of the trucks if the cartel had not occurred).

However, such an argument It cannot be used as an excuse to dismiss expert reports duly founded and technically solid, which, in addition, have followed all the principles established by the Guides of the European Commission and the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) on the drafting of said reports.

That is why when an expert report has been prepared following rigorous criteria so that it has built a reasonable and technically founded counterfactual hypothesis, based on contrastable and non -erroneous data, as required residual and exceptional toola measure of last resort when the expert test fails to satisfy the minimum standards of reasonableness and contrast.

When applying this faculty almost automatically, without having exhausted the deep analysis of the evidence presented by the injured party, the spirit of the complete repair principle is violated. The sentences so far issued by the Supreme Court in the different “waves” of 2023 and 2024, when setting a compensation as low as 5%, not only ignores the probative effort of claimants that they have attended with technical expert reports that meet the aforementioned standards and requirements, but that the previous doctrine of the Supreme Court itself could contravene, which establishes that the assessment of the damage must be carried out taking into account the scenario without illicit behavior through a reasonable and contrasted method.

The impact of systematically appealing by the courts to the judicial estimate of the damage is disturbing. This proceeding not only affects the specific case, but also feels a dangerous precedent that can be extended to other litigation in fields as varied as the car poster or that of milk. If judicial assessment is allowed to displace the properly accredited expert assessment, there is a risk of establishing a mechanism that, far from guaranteeing full compensation, translates into a Infra systematic compensation of damages caused by illicit practices.

Adopt judicial estimate as a standardized solution to the detriment of an exhaustive analysis of expert reports attempts against the essential elements of the civil process: congruence, duty of motivation and consideration of all the evidence provided. Judges must strive to integrate, in a reasonable way, the existing data and quantifications In the records of the process, either accepting them in its entirety or complementing them, instead of dismissing the probative effort of the harmed parts.

I reiterate that previously the Supreme Court and the Court of Justice of the European Union (Judgment of February 16, 2023, issue C-312/21 Manuel Ferrer traffic) have indicated that the appeal to the judicial estimate must be an exception, not the rule, to avoid that the principle of indemnity is broken.

The case of truck manufacturers cartel It is no stranger to this reflection. The automatic application of a minimum compensation of 5% results, in this context, an attack on the right to complete and effective reparation. This is a measure that, apparently, seeks to simplify the difficult task of quantifying the damage, but that actually entails the risk of underestimating the true magnitude of the damage suffered, which ends up benefiting the offenders. It even represents financial profit for thesenot only do not dissuade them to incur the bad practices for the competition they carried out, but well seen can serve as an acid to perform them again, since they can even incorporate into their calculations the sanctioning and compensatory consequences of their performance.

Respect for doctrine and coherence in the assessment of damage are not only legal imperative, but also guarantees of a justice system that, in its essence, must seek full restitution of violated rights and not carry out social or distributive justice. Defending the correct application of these principles is, consequently, a Mandate to maintain the integrity of the legal system already ensure that effective judicial protection is not compromised by the indiscriminate application of extraordinary solutions.