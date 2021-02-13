Clueless mothers and fathers. Teachers with more questions than answers. Directors mediating between the jurisdictional provisions and the demands of their educational community. A multiplicity of overlapping narratives in search of a single goal: the long-awaited return to school.

UNICEF’s warning of the devastating impact of 2020 on academic learning was blunt. His recommendation that schools be “last to close and first to open” resonates strongly in decision-making realms.

Reduced hours, assigned days, microbubbles and distance meters, spare chinstraps and alcohol gel in hand are just a few items that make up the extensive protocols for educational activity in the coming weeks, when school buildings clear their doors again and begin to populate with life.

In this framework -and despite expectations-, the process will not be the one dreamed of, neither by the schools, nor by the families. The period of abstinence from traditional classroom and classroom education produced the miracle that those who demanded its updating, proclaimed its obsolescence and predicted its forced reconversion or extinction, are now crying out for its return. Those who questioned – when not, they beat up – the performance of the teachers begged for their reinstatement at the head of the courses. Yes, up front. Reproducing a model contested for being untimely, within an ancestral classroom that has clearly been out of date.

While everything changed in an accelerated way, from the evolution and mutation of the sectors linked to knowledge management, schooling remains the same. The school, a technology embedded in the industrial paradigm of serial production, was frozen in time.

However, in the midst of a contingency that we would never have anticipated, we become aware of its central space in community work.

As is often the case, we are obsessed with the urgent and this translates today into the imperative to return to school. There will already be opportunities to rethink roles, abandon a pedagogy based on mere transmission and rote evaluation, and focus on enhancing learning. Generating knowledge from a motivational, collaborative and experiential action.

An omniscient observer would quickly pick up on these inconsistencies. Because the criticism of the school institution has a long history and varied approaches. However, we forcibly understood that the school is a nuclear component of the social fabric and we learned to value the invisible riches of this entity in permanent dialogue with the outside.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the delays and dislocations experienced throughout 2020 are not just a temporary setback, the product of a macro situation. They are the evidence of the regrettable failure of a system that deepens the gaps, that punishes the vulnerable doubly and that, despite the good will shown in the pursuit of equity, remains fatally far from admissible standards.

To bring about a transformation from the micro, we need passionate teachers and committed mothers and fathers. Only in this way will the conditions be in place to build the foundations of more just and supportive societies.

Mariángeles Castro Sánchez is Director of Studies at the Institute of Family Sciences, Austral University