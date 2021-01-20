Melania Trump He has left the White House as he arrived: with impeccable styling reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy. The wife of the 45th president of the United States chose to become first lady, four years ago, a two-piece set with a high neck bolero crossed on the chest made of light blue cashmere from Ralph Lauren who gave Washington back the glamor of yesteryear.

It was the veteran American designer who dared to dress a woman who saw herself, without eating or drinking it, damaged by the image of her husband, Donald Trump. Melania encountered not a few problems in choosing a dressmaker, since many firms warned that they will never dress her.

To spice up the exquisite ‘look’ of Ralph Lauren, the then first lady opted for long gloves and a pair of vertigo pumps to match. And today, in his farewell to the White House in rigorous black, he has played with the same formula: some heart-stopping Louboutin heels and long black gloves like her flawless Chanel -Jackie’s favorite signature- two-piece. And, as icing, a wonderful Hermès Birkin bag.

The hair, more blond than four years ago, has also been collected in a low bun to clear a face that was partially covered with sunglasses from the brand Bottega Veneta.