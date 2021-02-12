In a few hours, Donald Trump’s defense lawyers presented their arguments on Friday and concluded this part of the impeachment trial dedicated to presenting the case. They were in a hurry to finish. In this they agreed with the Democrats, who, knowing in advance that the vote had been lost, only aspired to record what happened and move forward with the agenda of President Joe Biden, who cannot count on any appointment or pass any law while the Senate is busy. with this historic judgment.

There has been no attempt to present witnesses. The only one the Democrats would have wanted to call should have been forced through a slow judicial process, because Trump had no intention of sitting on the dock. And that is what the lawyer and activist Ralph Nader criticized the most this Friday, used to winning unusual trials by beating corporate giants. The man who forced car companies to introduce seat belts called the Democratic strategy a “recipe for disaster,” he told Democracy Now. “Nancy Pelosi is convinced that the Republicans have already decided their vote and there is nothing they can do to change it, so she just wants to finish as soon as possible.”

Presenting witnesses would have delayed the trial for weeks or months and there is no guarantee that they could have converted the hearts of the 12 righteous men they need to join the Democrats and five other Republicans in favor of Trump’s impeachment. In those circumstances, the final vote could take place this weekend.

The shocking result is that it will open the door to Trump’s political return and, worse, it is an “invitation” to any other president who does not want to accept the election result to launch the masses against the legislators in an attempt coup. Trump’s lawyers, of course, deny that is what happened on January 6. This Friday they framed the controversial speech with which he lit the flame of insurrection within their right to freedom of expression, and the words of “fight to hell” as part of the usual political rhetoric that has been used for hundreds of years .

Compared to the shocking videos that the Lower House prosecutor’s office has shown during the first three days, the endless collage of phrases from the senators present who have once used the word “fight” was soporific. It undoubtedly threw back the audience of eleven million viewers who this week have been glued to television, but it was also an opportunity to give the former president the television ‘prime time’ he longs for.

Law and order”



His lawyers put extensive cuts to his speech on January 6, but also previous ones in which he defends “law and order” and even press conferences that had been reduced to a few quotation marks in the relentless media circle, like that infamous one of Charlottesville in which he defended the existence of “good people on both sides” after the massacre perpetrated by white supremacists on peaceful protesters.

Those who appeared on the screens this Friday were not those, but those who perpetrated fires, looting and violent episodes during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that followed the death of Georges Floyd. None, however, attacked the Capitol or attempted to kidnap legislators or hang the vice president of the United States, as did those on January 6. For those who tried to topple statues of Confederate generals or Christopher Columbus last summer, President Trump demanded “a minimum” of 10 years in prison by executive order.

What is at stake with this impeachment is not a punishment for Trump, but rather to prevent his return to the political arena. That would also be the destruction of the Republican Party, which will have to deal with him and his followers during the primaries, knowing that this time it will demand absolute loyalty. It is, in that sense, the most important impeachment trial in history.