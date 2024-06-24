Yet another centaur leaves a sad mark on the asphalt, 10 meters long. A serious accident cost the entrepreneur his life Fernando Nenci, 54 years old and father of twins. He was traveling on his Yamaha 500 on the Flaminia, towards Fossombrone, when he collided with a Fiat Grande Punto. The accident occurred on the municipal stretch of the Flaminia which from Fossombrone crosses the hamlet of San Lazzaro towards Calmazzo.

The circumstances of the accident are still under investigation. According to initial reconstructions, a 65-year-old woman driving the vehicle arrived from a small square to the left of the centaur. The man lost control of the motorbike and crashed into a light pole while the vehicle rolled down an embankment.

The timely arrival of help was in vain because there was nothing that could be done for the entrepreneur. The 118 operators alternated with the Pesaro firefighters who arrived at the scene of the incident. They practiced cardiac massage for more than twenty minutes in the hope of reviving Fernando. The young father died instantly. The helicopter that landed near the provincial road was ready to transport the injured man to hospital but left full only of the disappointment of the staff on board.

Many of the passers-by who came to see what had happened left with tears in their eyes. On the asphalt remains the sign of the long braking of the motorcyclist who tried until the end to avoid the car in front of him. The road section was closed to allow investigations to be carried out, causing considerable inconvenience to motorists in transit.

There wife alerted by the Petriano police, she fell ill as soon as she heard the shocking news. Fernando was a father of two twins who will have to fill the void of the enormous loss of a parent.

The company of which Fernando Nenci was a partner, Edilnenci, joins the condolences of family and friends expressing the pain for the loss of an esteemed colleague, affectionate husband and loving father.

