The impact was so violent that Sofia Mancini and Francesco D’Aversa didn’t even realize what was happening

On the case of the sudden death of the very young Sofia Mancini and Francesco D’Aversa to speak today is the Chief of the Traffic Police, who found the white Fiat 500 driven by the pizza chef. They wouldn’t have noticed anything. The accident would have been so strong as to not allow the two very young 20-year-olds to realize what was happening.

Rescuers confirmed that the 20-year-old girl and the 24-year-old boy, who disappeared after an evening together in a Verona nightclub, died instantly, without realizing anything. Still, however, it is not known what happened to the car in which they were traveling.

The white Fiat 500 was unrecognizable. When the agents found her, they quickly located the lifeless bodies of the two boys. As he pointed out Girolamo Lacquaniti, manager of the traffic police of Verona, at this moment only hypotheses can be made. Unfortunately there are no certainties.

The research teams it took them two days to find the car in which the two boys were traveling. The vehicle was found on the morning of Thursday 20 October, on the SS 450 towards Affi.

Now it will be up to the police to try to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened that damned night in which the two boys, who had been dating for some time, lost their lives. In all probability the half went off the road autonomously: no other machines should have been involved in the accident.

Sofia Mancini and Francesco D’Aversa died instantly: the car, in all probability, went off the road independently

What is still surprising is that for two days no one noticed the bumpy car, perhaps because it was hidden by the vegetation. Yet that is a very popular stretch of road for motorists, being a state road.

A highway employee would have noticed the vehicle on the morning of Thursday 20 October 2022. Rescuers immediately recognized the girl, because she had her documents with her.