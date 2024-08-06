In a moment everything changed for a family and for the people who had been together for so many years and admired the doctor. Last afternoon, his car skidded and ended up crashing into a guardrail, and the impact was devastating.

The rescue operations, unfortunately, proved to be useless. In this way Christian Huschera renowned surgeon and oncologist, died at the Isernia hospital after arriving with an emergency transport to the hospital. The doctor, after being reached by the 118 operators, was taken away and hospitalized in critical conditions following the accident.

The impact occurred on the state road 85 in Molise, in the municipality of Pozzilli, near the Roccaravindola shopping center. The doctor, of 74 years oldwas traveling toward Isernia when, for reasons yet to be clarified, he lost control of his vehicle. In this way his car impacted a ditch on the opposite side of the road and crashed into the guardrail.

THE rescuewho arrived promptly, tried everything to save the doctor but Huscher died shortly after being admitted to the hospital. The accident against the guardrail, which occurred in the early afternoon of Monday 5 August, appears to have occurred completely autonomously, without involving other vehicles. The Carabinieri of Venafro, the 118 paramedics and the firefighters intervened at the scene of the accident, who extracted Huscher from the crumpled sheet metal of his grey Mini Cooper.

Shortly after arriving at the Veneziale hospital in Isernia, the well-known doctor died due to serious injuries reported. Cristiano Huscher, who turned 74 on August 2, had been a head physician at the Veneziale hospital in Isernia and at San Pio in Benevento. Since 2018, he had directed the department of robotic oncological surgery and new technologies at the Policlinico Abano, and was also a consultant and teacher at the Cobellis clinic in Vallo della Lucania (Salerno).

Huscher, originally from Bergamo, qualified to practice in 1975 at the University of Modena. Since 1976 he had worked at Sant’Orsola Fatebenefratelli in Brescia. His career led him to become head physician at the “Veneziale” hospital in Isernia. The doctor is known for having been a pioneer of minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, especially abdominal, and the first in Italy to use the ultrasound scalpel and robotic systems.