Former US President and current Republican candidate for the November 5 elections, Donald Trump was wounded on Saturday and quickly evacuated by members of the Secret Service after a shooting during a rally in Pennsylvania: an attack that promises to have a profound impact on the already turbulent US election campaign.

Trump, who was hit in the right ear by a bullet, is out of danger and was being examined by medical services on Saturday night.according to his campaign.

“I was shot with a bullet that went through the top of my right ear. I knew immediately something was wrong because I heard a whizzing sound, gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet go through my skin. I bled a lot and realized what was happening,” the Republican candidate recounted on his Truth Social network.

The candidate was giving a rally in Butler and had only been on stage for ten minutes when small explosions, similar to gunshots, were heard. The former president threw himself to the ground and took cover behind the lectern where he was speaking. He then stood up surrounded by a group of agents who escorted him off the stage to his vehicle while he raised a fist in defiance before the more than 10,000 people attending the rally.

“A lot of people were on the ground. I heard gunshots, they sounded like firecrackers or a small-caliber handgun,” said John Yeykal of Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending a Trump rally for the first time.

The Pennsylvania rally was Trump’s last public meeting before the Republican National Convention. which is being held in Milwaukee from this Monday to Thursday and which will confirm his nomination for the November 5 elections, in which he will face President Joe Biden.

The Secret Service confirmed that personnel from that force “neutralized” the shooter and that the assailant fired from “an elevated position” outside the building. Although Trump explained that at the moment “nothing is known” about the identity or motive of the attacker.

“It is incredible that such an act could occur in our country,” he added.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, for his part, confirmed in an interview with CNN that Two people have died, the shooter and a rally attendee, while two more people are seriously injured.

On Saturday night, it was reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened an investigation into attempted murder in conjunction with the Secret Service.

Wave of rejection for the attack against Donald Trump



The attack on Trump sparked a wave of rejection both in the United States and around the world. Democratic President Joe Biden, who spoke with Trump last night, condemned the attack and called for national unity.

There is no place in America for this kind of violence. It is sickening.

“I am glad to hear that he is safe and doing well. I am praying for him and his family and everyone who was at the rally. We must come together as one nation to condemn (the violence),” the president said in a first statement after the shooting.

Later, at an event with journalists in Rehoboth Beach (Delaware), he added: “There is no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. “It’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country (…). The idea that there is political violence, or violence in the U.S. in this way, is just unheard of. Everybody, everybody should condemn it.”

Former Democratic President Barack Obama also said that there is “absolutely no place for political violence” in US democracy and called for respect for politics. “While we don’t yet know what happened, we should be relieved that former President Trump has not been seriously injured and take this moment to renew our commitment to civility and respect for politics,” he wrote on social media.

The bullet that grazed his head is not only an attack on democracy, but on all those who defend and inhabit the free world.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, also said he and his wife were praying for Trump and the other attendees at the Butler meeting.

The shooting was also condemned by various international leaders, including the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, Borrell said he was “shocked” by the incident. “Once again we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives,” Borrell said in a message posted on the social network X.

The office of Argentine President Javier Milei said: “The bullet that grazed his head is not only an attack on democracy, but on all those who defend and inhabit the free world.” Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that the “attack” must be “vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue.”

The Colombian Foreign Ministry, for its part, considered it an “attack on democracy.” “As a country that has suffered violence, we reaffirm that this has no place in the political and electoral debate. This regrettable event was an attack on democracy,” the Foreign Ministry said.

A before and after in the US presidential campaign



The shooting, in any case, marks a turning point in an unprecedented electoral campaign that was already “upside down” in the face of the possibility that President Joe Biden may withdraw from the race and be replaced in the coming weeks.

In recent days, attention has focused on the physical and mental state of Biden, 81, and his ability to face Trump, 78, after the June 27 debate, marked by the Democrat’s poor performance and after which some 20 congressmen have asked him to withdraw.

Firstly, the next few days – and the results of the investigation that the authorities are now launching – will be key to determining its impact.

Details such as the identity of the attacker, his political orientation and mental state will undoubtedly carry a lot of weight, especially in an environment where conspiracy theories abound in the US.

Although figures in both parties unanimously condemned the apparent attack and any form of political violence, The fact that the target was the leader of the Republican Party, which currently leads the polls, makes it an even more sensitive issue.

There were reports, for example, of Trump supporters attacking journalists at the scene, and there are well-founded fears that this incident will spark further violence in a country already polarized to the core.

The impact on the electoral race is impossible to predict at this point. For the moment, both campaigns have entered a kind of pause.

In this regard, the way former President Trump and the Republicans handle the event will be of great importance. Much of the Republican leader’s current campaign has revolved around the fact that he is the victim of political and judicial persecution by his rivals, and that this would explain the criminal proceedings he faces in the country’s courts. An attempt on his life, even if it has nothing to do with his political enemies, could fall into the same category.

The context will also be central to the meeting in Milwaukee where Trump will be nominated as the candidate to represent them in November.

The impact on the electoral race is impossible to predict at this point. For the moment, both campaigns have entered a kind of pause whose tone is one of solidarity with Trump, condemnation of violence and reflection on the citizen who died in the shooting.

But logic – and history – indicate that this truce will last very little and that Donald Trump, as a victim, would be the main beneficiary.

Aside from these calculations, This Saturday’s attack is above all sad and speaks loudly of the immense fracture that exists in American society today. and which brings to mind tragic moments of the past, such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert in the 1960s.

