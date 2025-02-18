He Asteroid 2024 YR4 It is still news. If only a few hours ago the probability of impact on Earth increased to 2.6%, now has already reached 3.1%. According to the data updated by NASA and based on 370 observations for almost 55 days, since last December 25, the intergalactic rock does not decay in impact probability against the Earth, which is estimated to occur on December 22, 2032.

The asteroid, that the space agency estimates that it could have around 57.5 meters in diametertravel through space at 13.7 kilometers per second, although it is at a distance of 80,782,850 astronomical units, more than 1,277 light years.

And although its impact against the planet is relatively small could lead to the destruction of an entire province or territory of the size of the island of Gran Canaria. If 2024 YR4 came to collide against, the damages caused could extend up to 50 kilometers from the place of the impact, according to the international asteroid alert network (IAWN).

2024 YR4 It was discovered last December For the last system of land impact of asteroids (Atlas) in Chile and since then it has been closely monitored, causing the UN for the first time to activate the planetary security protocol for a dangerous asteroid. Spain has also participated in this monitoring through the Great Telescope of the Canary Islands.

This attention to the car is due to the fact that the risk, within the Turin scale, is maintained at level three, which implies that “Astronomers’ attention deserves” and requires intensive monitoring to rule out any eventuality. And although the chances do not stop increasing, some experts have already pointed out that it is the normal behavior of this type of objects, which could finally disappear from risk possibilities.