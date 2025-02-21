The probability that asteroid 2024 YR4 impacts the Earth has dropped For the second consecutive day. The data provided this Thursday by NASA reveal that there is only 0.28% probability that the asteroid clashes against our planet, although this Wednesday the percentage It was at 1.5%. On the Turin scale -the one that led to The UN will activate for the first time The planetary security protocol for a dangerous asteroid- has dropped to level 1. that is, it has dropped two levels since Wednesday.

The US space agency indicates that intergalactic rock has a diameter of about 57.35 meters and that is located more than 85 million kilometers from the earth. It is estimated that traveling through space at a speed of 13.34 kilometers per second and that it takes almost four years to complete a solar orbit. It also emphasizes that, if impacting against the earth, it would do it at a speed of 17.32 kilometers per second. These data are based on 391 observations made by NASA.

In the event that asteroid 2024 YR4 collided with the planet could destroy an area The size of the island of Gran Canaria. In fact, the damage caused by the rock could extend up to 50 kilometers from the place of the impact, as estimated by the international asteroid alert network (IAWN). If produced, the impact against the Earth would occur December 22, 2032.

The 2024 YR4 asteroid was discovered by the Last Sterrestrial Impact Alert System (Atlas) of Chile on December 27 and since then the space agencies have been responsible for monitoring it. The increase in the probability of impact against the Earth caused the UN for the first time to activate the Planetary Security Protocol For a dangerous asteroid.