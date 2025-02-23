We live in the society of overestimulation, and every day we must face an endless inputs that test our mental health. To the potential ‘discussions’ with half the world to resolve the conflicts that arise, we add the hurries that cause us insured stress. These experiences that get to the way can cause certain Sensation of anguish, fear, anxiety … even touching depression.

But, in addition to the conflicts that arise from relations between human beings, there are a series of surrounding stimuli, in which we almost neither fall, but that can seriously damage our emotional health, throwing more firewood on the fire. In this, it has been a psychologist specialized in PAS (high sensitivity) people who has alerted, through a study, the mental effects that the noise pollution of cities has in the medium and long term.

Acoustic pollution and its ‘silent’ effects on the brain

Traffic causes noise pollution. Getty images

Although it sounds paradoxical, the truth is that the high noise pollution to which we are subjected, especially in cities, is a Enemy ‘Silent’ that is hammering our mental health without us being able to realize.

The problem arises, fundamentally, when we are not aware that it is really such a harmful stimulus. The Dr. Amelia Kelley, therapist Specialized in traumas, author, researcher and presenter of the Podvcast The Sensitivity Doctor makes it clear that “sudden low frequency noises, strident or persistent tend to be the most harmful.”

The expert, when talking about the effects of traffic noise, especially when we move from home to work, a daily gesture that we carry out the majority of the population, includes the horn of vehicles, screams, The insults, the engines that roar, traffic jams, advances … something we have assumed as normal, but that Threat our emotional balance in the medium term.





Warnings of the study on noise and mental health

Nature’s sounds cause relaxation to mental health .. Pixabay/Alfcermed

The study of the aforementioned expert, published in PLOS One recently, has discovered that nature sounds reduce stress and anxiety levels, while the city’s traffic, when cars go between 30 and 60 kilometers per hour, They shoot them.

“Noise levels greater than 70 decibels, such as traffic, have a direct relationship with stress. Levels higher than 85 decibels, such as those that reach emergency sirensfor example, they can cause chronic auditory damage and serious anxiety state. ”

And he adds: “Acoustic pollution can damage mental health by increasing stress, Cause mental fatigue, cause irritability and trigger anxiety or hypervigilance. In addition, it is demonstrated that rest and recovery disturbs in case it persists. ”





What people most mentally affect noise

People with high sensitivity suffer more the consequences of noise pollution. Pexels Monster.

As for the population groups that most affect noise pollution, the researcher puts the focus on people with neurodiversity, such as high sensitivity or Those suffering from ADHD (Hyperactivity and attention deficit), as well as autism or post -traumatic stress disorder. “

In the general population, but in these particular population groups, the consequences for mental health may appear rapidly, although they can also become medium -term concerns. “As for the effects, they can manifest automatically, in the form of stress and irritation. But prolonged exposure can be translated into Chronic anxiety, exhaustion and worsening of mental health. “

According to the doctor, another possibilities is that undergoing noise can cause Deregularization of the vagus nerve and make us feel insecure in social or mass environments. “Of all these conclusions, it follows that we should try to avoid exposure to traffic noise as far as possible during our displacements to work, either looking for alternative routes to the louder , either changing schedules or helping ourselves with headphones with relaxing sounds or Noise cancellation.





References

LIA RV Gilmour, Isabelle Bray, Chris Alford, Paul R. Lentott. ‘Natural Soundscapes Enhance Mood Recovery Amid Anthropogenic Noise Pollution’. Published: November 27, 2024 in PLOS One. Accessed online in https://journals.ples.org/posone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0311487 January 7, 2025

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up to our new Newsletter.