Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come as an angel for the family of Sewaram, who has been wandering on the streets of Delhi for the past several days. The family of Sevaram, who has left home after being harassed by the atrocities of the bullies, has written a letter to the President demanding his death. This news was prominently featured by NBT on 29th. After reading the news, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood offered to help the family financially and his team contacted NBT and spoke to the victim family over phone. The family is currently wandering day and night in the parks and streets of Bawana, Rohini, Shahbad dairy areas. Sevaram’s mother is unable to see 72-year-old Bharata Devi. His wife Chandra is 6 months pregnant, has three young children and a cancer-stricken sister. They hail from Kadainra village of Baraut, District Baghpat in UP. With tears in her eyes, Chandra Devi told that she will be hungry in some way, but people are being forced to ask for money to eat and drink small children. Not only this, husbands can again stand on their feet, earn and eat. For this, they have also been asked to get a private job.

On Sunday, Sonu Sood’s team spoke to the family members after contacting NBT. During this, Sonu Sood’s team has also offered to get the family to rent a house somewhere in Delhi’s Bawana or its vicinity. Due to which Sonu Sood will also give a few months rent. Apart from this, Sonu Sood has also offered to bear the expenses of two months ration for the family members, two months medicines for the sister of cancer victim Sevaram. Sevaram became very emotional while talking to Sonu Sood’s team.

He told him all his problems on the phone itself, after which his team talked about helping him financially. Sevaram became very happy and emotional with this help. They started saying that we ask the government for justice, but I am thankful to Sonu Sood ji for my financial help.

Talking to NBT, Sevaram had said that his ancestral land in the village was being tried to be occupied by the Dabangs, a rivalry battle escalated to such an extent that the Dabangs missed no opportunity to torture them. Despite many complaints, when no action was taken and on the contrary, I was prosecuted in several sections. After which he escaped from there and reached Jantar Mantar hoping for justice.