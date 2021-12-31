The minimum wage adjustment in 2022 will increase federal government expenditures by approximately R$40.8 billion, according to calculations by the Ministry of Economy. This Friday, the 31st, President Jair Bolsonaro issued a provisional measure that fixes the minimum wage at R$ 1,212, which will take effect from Saturday, January 1, 2022. The value is R$ 112 above the current R$ $1,100, but for the third year in a row, it does not represent real gain for the Brazilian’s pocket.

According to government estimates, for every R$1.00 increase in the minimum wage, expenditure on social security benefits, allowances, unemployment insurance and Continuous Cash Benefits (BPC) increase by approximately R$364.8 million in the year 2022.

Despite political pressure for a readjustment above inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), the government did not promote a real increase in the minimum wage because of the impact it would have on public accounts, as Social Security and social benefits they are tied to value. The readjustment for 2022 only replaces the loss in purchasing power of Brazilians, due to the rise in prices throughout 2021.

The last time the minimum wage had real gain was in early 2019, the first year of Bolsonaro’s term, when he signed a decree updating the floor value in accordance with the valuation policy approved by the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government and valid from 2016 to 2019.

