From: Felix Busjaeger

The attack on Israel could plunge the Middle East into chaos. In the long run, Hamas loses, but other enemies could exploit the conflict.

Tel Aviv – It was almost exactly 50 years ago that Israel’s existence hung by a thread. On October 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched surprise attacks, and within six years Israel was involved in a war with its neighbors for the second time. The Yom Kippur War is still considered a dark chapter in the history of the Middle East. Half a century later, war is raging in Israel again: Hamas launched massive rocket attacks on the morning of October 7th, breaching the Gaza Strip border fence and engaging Israelis in firefights.

The war in Israel is escalating. After the Hamas attack, the Israeli military launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip. What further effects will follow is uncertain. © Adel Hana/AP/dpa

The situation was confusing for a long time. The government of Israel spoke of war and announced retaliation. After the rocket attacks, the Israeli Air Force carried out air strikes on Palestinian residential areas. It is still uncertain what impact the attack will have on Israel. But experts are already certain that the current escalation of violence is unprecedented in recent years.

War in Israel shakes Middle East: Impacts could be huge for the region

Hamas’ current attack on Israel is hitting the country at the worst possible time: Israelis are celebrating the Feast of Tabernacles and society is tense because of Israel’s political situation. Most recently, reservists announced that they would refuse to use weapons in the event of war. It became clear shortly after the attack on Israel that things turned out differently. Numerous people reported for military service – the country is in a state of emergency. Palestinians are said to be displaying prisoners even after the attack on Israel have provided.

That the Hamas attack on Israel which came as a surprise to the political establishment, will most likely have an impact on the government and security services in Israel in the coming weeks. But there have been signs of escalation in the Gaza Strip for some time. While many Palestinians welcome the attacks on Israel, they expect a harsh response from Israel. In the past, rocket attacks by Hamas have been followed by retaliation by the Israeli military in the form of air strikes on densely populated residential areas.

Impact of war in Israel still uncertain – politicians condemn Hamas attack

The attack on Israel by the radical Islamist Hamas has been ongoing since early Saturday morning, and there is no imminent end to the war in Israel in sight. It is currently impossible to say what impact the fighting will have or whether the war will escalate further. However, news agencies report that Israeli security forces have set up roadblocks across the country to prevent Hamas from advancing into northern regions of Israel.

While an emergency government has not been ruled out in Israel due to Hamas’ large-scale attack, concerns are growing abroad about a major escalation of the conflict. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said about the possible effects of the war in Israel: “As a result of these terrorist attacks, there is now an incalculable danger of a major regional escalation.” She can only “warn in the strongest possible terms that others join in this terror.”

Reactions to war in Israel: Attacks could spread to entire region

US President Joe Biden also said on the occasion of the attacks on Israel that “all other actors hostile to Israel” were warned against wanting to exploit the situation. At the same time, he assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “all appropriate means of support.” Experts believe it is conceivable that the war in Israel could spread and affect the entire region.

Groups sympathetic to Hamas are represented almost globally. In order to prevent possible attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions, security measures have been increased in several countries. After the major attack on Israel by the Palestinian organization Hamas, the UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to discuss a possible escalation in the Middle East and the “Palestinian question”.

Hamas attacks Israel: Iran verbally attacks Israel – Hezbollah could support war

Saber rattling comes from Iran. The country’s religious leader and head of state has reiterated old threats against Israel following Hamas’ attack on Israel. The Palestinian movement is today “more energetic, more vibrant and better prepared than ever,” said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a statement on Saturday. “This cancer will, God willing, be finally eradicated by the Palestinian people and the resistance forces throughout the region,” Khamenei continued.

It is unlikely that neighboring states will now go into a possible war against Israel, even after the Hamas attack. Several states currently have peace treaties with Tel Aviv and are militarily inferior to their neighbor. However, the greatest threat could be lurking in the north of Israel: It is not without reason that the military has increased its presence on the border with Lebanon. The Shiite organization Hezbollah, which is loyal to Iran, could take advantage of the effects of the war in Israel and launch attacks of its own.

War in Israel: Are Hamas and Hezbollah launching a multi-front attack?

The anti-Israel groups have long seen themselves as brothers in arms in spirit. At the moment, however, they are supposed to hold back the fighters. As the FAZ Nicholas Blanford, a Lebanon-based Hezbollah expert from the Atlantic Council think tank, said that “many in the organization are now itching to take advantage of the opportunity.” Nevertheless, the fact that there has not yet been a multi-front war in Israel and that Hezbollah has not taken advantage of the situation reduces this possibility.

Although Hezbollah has a massive rocket arsenal that far exceeds Hamas’ resources, intervening in the war in Israel would have repercussions in Lebanon. While the population largely rejects Israel’s existence, it also fears retaliation that would undoubtedly follow rocket attacks and, for this reason, may refuse to support Hezbollah.

Hamas sets an example: Israel vulnerable to attack

How the war in Israel will end cannot yet be predicted. However, Israeli politicians and military officials have already expressed fears that the fighting with Hamas could last longer. Everyone involved knows that the groups cannot compete militarily with Israel. At the end of the operation, Hamas will be weakened and the impact on the population will be dramatic. Nevertheless, the fighters have already been able to send a signal: the Israeli state is vulnerable and there is no longer any security for the population despite high-tech weapons and defense systems. (fbu)