It is not necessary to clarify that livestock producers are clamoring for the closure of meat exports and are the main affected.

“The most dangerous,” remarked the Buenos Aires producer Carlos Odriozola in dialogue with Rural Clarín– are the effects in the medium and long term. We already know the consequences of the closure of exports carried out by Nestor Kirchner in 2006 ”.

The loss of 12 million heads in a few years is a familiar story that now resurfaces as a bitter dejavúBut it may be too early to think about the future, especially when there will be plenty of immediate consequences.

“Today the main problem is for the cow, a category that is not consumed here and to which we had found a very strong market in China. Now the producer is going to have to sell it for fifteen thousand pesos less, ”Odriozola explained, adding that They will also punish the heavy export steer with the price.

For his part, Ernesto Urien, president of Consignee Urien Loza, details: “Prepare a special heavy steer for export (with fat and intramuscular fat coverage), for which the producer made significant investments in genetics, sowing pastures, greens and supplementation, only to find out from one day to the next that exports are closing, implies a major upheaval. Now you will have to send your farm to a refrigerator for consumption, where it is totally out of the market since it is impossible for said calf to compete in domestic consumption (light animal and with a minimum of fat), and where the butcher rejects it ”.

The main argument of the Government to announce the measure was that “the topic of meats is out of control”. In the current context, two meanings are inferred from the word chaos. First, the increase in prices in the local market. Meat was up 65 percent in twelve months. Even so, Odriozola emphasizes that meat in Argentina is still one of the cheapest in the world and ensures that beef no longer has the political weight that it used to have since today more chicken meat is consumed than beef. In addition, the producer rules out that the closure of exports is a good method to stop the rise in the domestic market.

“If the objective was really to curb meat prices, other ways could be considered, such as a specific subsidy to buy meat through the cards, take the VAT out of some cuts or even restrict the export of roast and promote the export of other cuts”, He proposes.

The second meaning of riot that arises is linked to evasion. It is an open secret in the sector that the boom in meat exports was accompanied by the appearance of opportunists who under-invoice their sales abroad. It is the famous “meat roll”.

“Asking about the meat roll is like asking about the lack of control in any business that does not pay taxes. The producer has nothing to do and there are no excuses for adopting such a drastic measure, which hits squarely on livestock production “, Urien assures about it.

Odriozola, for his part, says that the largest percentage of the cows that go to China are sent by large refrigerators, which are those with the freezing capacity. “To avoid under-invoicing prices could be tracked very easily, there are very few players to be controlled, “he says, and remarks that with the suspension of shipments the only thing that is achieved is a loss of trust on the part of buyers, which in the future may translate into lower prices, and less incentive for local entrepreneurs to continue betting on the activity.