Technology could displace 85 million jobs from the global labor market by 2025. This is stated in the report of the World Economic Forum “The Future of Jobs 2020”. Interfax…

The study interviewed senior executives of about 300 large and medium-sized companies in 15 sectors of the economy.

It is noted that 85 million jobs will be replaced by 97 million new ones, which will be more adapted to the new technological realities in terms of the interaction between people, machines and algorithms.

According to the survey, by 2025, 43 percent of employers plan to reduce the number of jobs, 41 percent are thinking about expanding the use of contractors to perform specialized work, 34 percent intend to expand their staff. Technological transformations in companies by 2025 are expected to change business objectives, job structure and professional skills.

The document notes that, despite the increase in the number of new jobs, the growth rate will slow down.

In August, researchers said that after the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus were lifted, there were no longer enough vacancies for Russians. According to experts, in June, on average, two people applied for one vacancy in Russia. At the same time, before the introduction of the self-isolation regime in March, there were two vacant jobs for every unemployed person.