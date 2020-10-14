Apple has launched its new iPhone-12 series for iPhone enthusiasts. But just hours after the launch of iPhone-12, Apple has reduced the price of iPhone-11, iPhone-XR. IPhone-11 with 64GB storage in India now starts at Rs 54,900. If the iPhone-12 looks expensive then the iPhone-11 is a good deal for Rs 54,900. Apart from this, the prices of some other models of iPhone have come down.

New price of iPhone 11 and iPhone XR

iPhone 11 64GB: Rs 54,900

iPhone 11 128GB: Rs 59,900

iPhone 11 256GB: Rs 69,900

iPhone XR 64GB: Rs 47,900

iPhone XR 128GB: Rs 52,900

New Price of iPhone SE (2020)

64GB: Rs 39,900

128GB: Rs 44,900

256GB: Rs 54,900

In the form of Diwali offer, Apple is giving free air pods with iPhone-11. This offer will be available on shopping from Apple’s online store from October 17.

iPhone 12 Price and Features

The iPhone 12 series includes the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple has launched the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with the powerful A14 Bionic chip, redesigned ceramic shield, Pro camera system, Lidar scanner and the largest Super Retina XDR display of the iPhone so far.

Apple’s new ProR feature in the iPhone 12 Pro model. Users of this iPhone can have complete control over the color, details and dynamic range of the photo on the iPhone or with any other professional photo editing app.

In iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB models will be available in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue. Their prices will start from Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro will be available in India from October 30. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max have the largest Super Retina XDR display of the iPhone so far. At the same time, there is better speed for faster download and upload to iPhone on 5G, good quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps and more.

read this also-

Photos: iPhone 12 series knocked, super fast 5G smartphone announced, see photos

These 12 big things make the iPhone 12 Series special, know what Apple has given in the phone