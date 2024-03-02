FAZ: Scholz did not change his position on the supply of Taurus to Kyiv after intercepting the conversation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not change his position on the delivery of Taurus to Kyiv after intercepting a conversation between high-ranking German military officials. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports this with reference to sources close to the Chancellor.

Scholz is still against the transfer of these weapons to the Ukrainian army. The Chancellor previously said that German specialists would be needed to program the projectiles and guide the Taurus missiles to the target, but Berlin could not send them to Ukraine.

On March 2, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote that intercepting a German military conversation about an attack on the Crimean Bridge could lead to a worsening of relations between Germany and the United States.

On March 1, the editor-in-chief of RT and MIA Rossiya Segodnya, Margarita Simonyan, reported that high-ranking German military officials discussed the possibility of attacking the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles. After this, German counterintelligence began checking the leak.