When Margot Wallstrom, then Sweden’s Foreign Minister, announced back in 2014 that her country would pursue a feminist foreign policy, the idea was met with skepticism. Wallstrom was criticized by the global foreign policy establishment, both for her overtly activist approach and for the perception that she was naïve to the realities of realpolitik. As a 2015 New Yorker article put it, “Within the diplomatic community, where words are carefully chosen so as not to offend, the word ‘feminism’ is generally avoided.”

Wallstrom’s vision turned out to be at the forefront of something bigger than Sweden. less than a decade later, 16 governments have formally adopted feminist foreign policies. The idea began as a niche Nordic approach to putting women’s rights and representation on the world stage, and has become a global tool for governments to articulate their commitment to prioritizing people and planet above battles for economic and military dominance, to focus on collaboration over competition.

It took five years for the first four governments—Sweden, Luxembourg, France, and Canada—to adopt feminist foreign policies. Since 2020, as progressive governments have come to power, a dozen have followed, across a more diverse geographic area, including Latin America, Africa and Asia. As the movement has grown, its focus has expanded from challenging entrenched gender dynamics to disrupting the colonial dynamics that continue to define relationships.

The form that feminist foreign policy takes varies from country to country. Germany, the largest country in the group in terms of foreign aid, has pledged to nearly double its donations to gender equality. Canada and Slovenia have achieved or surpassed gender parity in their diplomatic or ambassadorial corps, while France, Spain and Colombia have created councils of feminist activists to advise their governments. Argentina has put transgender feminism at the center of its foreign and domestic policy, creating the position of special representative for sexual orientation and gender identity. And the Netherlands has commissioned a study on racism in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is not just talk. Prioritizing women has a measurable impact in helping nations achieve their foreign policy goals. A global study of United Nations Security Council resolutions found that women’s participation in the peacebuilding process increased the likelihood that a peace agreement would last at least two years by 20 percent, and increased the probability of it lasting 15 years by 35 percent.

Countries with greater gender equality are more likely to comply with international laws and treaties, and less likely to use violence as a first response in a conflict environment. In economic terms, a 2015 McKinsey report found that true gender equality everywhere would increase global gross domestic product by up to $28 trillion.

There are headwinds, from so-called pro-family forces in Russia, Poland and Hungary that are working to roll back women’s rights, to crackdowns on women’s freedom in Iran and Afghanistan, and reproductive and transgender rights in USA. If a series of progressive electoral victories is what brought us this movement, a wave of conservative victories can end it just as quickly.

Take Sweden, where it all started. In 2022, following a change in government, Sweden announced that it was no longer pursuing an explicitly feminist foreign policy and would reduce its peacebuilding budget and tighten immigration restrictions.

Over the next 12 months, at least three more countries with feminist foreign policies will face critical elections: Argentina in October, the Netherlands in November, and Mexico in June. In these and other countries, right-wing forces are threatening the feminist agenda, with Donald Trump-style candidates and increasingly racist, misogynistic and populist rhetoric promising to rescind women’s rights, opportunities for asylum seekers or commitments to climate justice.

From Washington to Buenos Aires, there is a great risk that these progressive and hard-fought policies could be easily abandoned, and with them, hopes for better protection of people, peace and planet. But a new coalition has emerged that is doing what it can, where it can, while it can. And that is very good news.

By: intelligence/Lyric Thompson