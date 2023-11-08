

Digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome encompasses various related vision issues caused by excessive use of digital devices such as computers or mobile phones. With the increased digitalization of society, digital eye strain has become more common across various age groups. Children get access to devices at an earlier age, social media has risen in popularity with young and older groups alike, and the Internet has allowed for work and school to be conducted online, all of which have contributed to the increase in screen time. Globally, people’s average screen time is 6 hours and 58 minutes per day, a 50-minute increase from the daily average in 2013.



Digital eye strain is not a severe eye problem, but it can hamper daily life if you experience it too frequently. If you already have eye conditions, it may impact your symptoms and quality of life. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid experiencing it so you can go about your daily life comfortably. Here’s how digital eye strain impacts the eyes and how to mitigate its effects:

The effects of digital eye strain



Digital eye strain can affect the eyes and vision in various ways. Some of the most common symptoms include eye fatigue, blurred vision, headaches, and hypersensitivity to light. Dry eyes are also a significant effect of digital eye strain, which can exacerbate eye issues and impact daily activities and quality of life. These issues are caused by the constant focusing and defocusing of the eyes at different distances, causing your eyes to work hard for long periods. The blue light and glare from the screens can also harm the eyes over time, including increasing the risk for eye conditions such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.





How to prevent digital eye strain



Digital eye strain can be prevented in numerous ways. Reducing your screen time is the natural solution to preventing blue light from affecting your eyes and vision. One way you can do this is by not using your phone, computer, or TV a few hours before bed. Not only do you reduce your screen time, you can get a better sleep since the light from the screens isn’t keeping you alert.



People who use screens for work or school may be unable to reduce screen time significantly. In this case, wearing a pair of blue light glasses can help mitigate the impacts of digital eye strain when using a computer or phone. The latest blue light lens technology provides a smart filtration of UV and blue-violet light while letting light pass through the essential part of the eye. You can wear a pair of these glasses when using a screen, and you can get them with or without a prescription to suit your vision needs.



Following the 20-20-20 rule can also help mitigate digital eye strain and give your eyes a much-needed break. It involves staring at an object that’s 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. This rule allows you to blink more often to replenish your eyes’ tears. You can also take a longer break, such as resting your eyes for five minutes every hour. If you still feel that your eyes are dry or fatigued, you can use eye drops to lubricate your eyes and increase your comfort.



Digital eye strain can be difficult to manage in a digital world, but with the right amount of discipline, you can avoid experiencing its effects in your daily life. Being aware of its symptoms can help you take action quicker so you can protect your eyes and vision.