The impact of debris from a downed UAV in a multi-storey residential building in Tula was caught on video

The moment of the explosion of a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and its debris hitting a multi-storey residential building in Tula was caught on CCTV cameras. The footage was published Telegram-Shot channel.

In the video, a loud explosion can be heard, after which fragments fall down, and alarms go off in parked cars. Services continue to work at the scene of the incident.

On the night of Sunday, November 26, a downed Ukrainian drone lost control and crashed into an apartment building in Tula. This was stated by the Governor of the Tula region Alexey Dyumin. There was no serious damage, the glazing of three apartments was damaged, and one resident was slightly injured.