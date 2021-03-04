Three days after Alberto Fernández’s harsh speech against the Judiciary, Cristina Kirchner spared no criticism of the functioning of the justice system, which investigated her in eight cases for alleged corruption. In Comodoro Py, although several federal magistrates assured they had not heard the defense of the vice president, their central points against judges and prosecutors circulated quickly. “The watchword is to resist the attacks”some said. For others, “it was a political speech” with a marked objective: “to discredit justice”.

Far from appeasing, the crossfire between Casa Rosada and Justice increases week after week. The 200 summons to judges and prosecutors made by ANSES to decide whether to retire or not now seem far away. Also left behind were Alberto Fernández’s request from three days ago to reform the Justice, or the words of Wado de Pedro pointing out that if the judges are not “transformed, they leave.”

In line with her statements and posts on social networks in recent months, this judge Cristina once again accused the judges of meddling “in political decisions”, of being “accomplices of the country’s indebtedness”, of acting in a “corporate”, intervene in “electoral processes” and promote judicial processes “that are armed, without support.”

The message reverberated in Comodoro Py, where the vice president has eight cases raised to oral trial for alleged acts of corruption. In two of them, of course money laundering, his sons Máximo and Florencia Kirchner are also involved.

“The watchword is to resist” pointed out a magistrate who has occupied an important office for many years. Within the vast majority of the actors in the judicial system “it was considered that all this is too much and the message is to resist,” he insisted.

Those who followed the discharge of Cristina Kirchner, including some members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, considered that what should be a defense linked to the judicial file “became a political discourse, focused on a single thing that is an expertise that is not about the only test measure in the case, “they told Clarion.

In the federal Retirement Courts they believe that there is a “common thread between all the measures promoted by the Casa Rosada”, from the Judicial Reform promoted by Alberto Fernández to liquefy the power of the twelve judges of Comodoro Py, to the modification of the pension system of the sector.

From there came the intimation by the Anses to 200 judges and prosecutors so that within thirty days they inform whether they will continue with their pension files or if they will withdraw them.

The Government also seeks to modify the law that governs the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the method of prosecution of prosecutors. “There was not a sector of the Justice that they did not want to modify,” said a prosecutor with an office in Comodoro Py.

It must be remembered that Kirchnerism also sought to displace from the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi, who remain temporarily in their positions by order of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The accusations are crossed: the Judicial Power did not hide its differences with a management that it accuses of interference and violation of the division of powers.

