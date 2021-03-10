The President confesses: “I don’t want him to go.” Alberto Fernández refers to Marcela Losardo, and insists. “I have 40 years of professional life with her. I want her to continue working with me … ”Now, if the president wants her to continue, and considers Marcela Losardo as one of the cabinet officials in whom she places the greatest trust, why couldn’t he avoid her withdrawal and convince her for him to stay? Because Cristina Kirchner doesn’t love her.

Fernández tried an excuse and used the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, who reported that Losardo called him to show solidarity when he was charged and then prosecuted for the cause of illegal espionage, to argue that the still Minister of Justice was distressed by those types of situations in which they involve her.

President can’t say that Losardo could no longer bear the attacks from the Instituto Patria and Cristina Kirchner’s environment on his administration in Justice. Onslaught also fueled by his second Juan Mena and the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla. Fernández rehearsed an encrypted response: “The time that comes is a time that needs another attitude”. What will that time be like? More belligerent, in keeping with Cristina’s allegation last week? Will there be more complaints against judges and a true judicial reform?

Whichever name replaces Marcela Losardo, who already has the tickets to Paris to occupy the embassy before UNESCO, it will be a high price for the President. Alberto Fernández has three or four people in the cabinet who are not only highly trusted but with whom he maintains a relationship of several decades. They are pure Albertists, one might say. Losardo, the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra; and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello. Gustavo Beliz approaches that circle.

Invariably, the President with the departure of Losardo will lose a leader of that nucleusAnd if he replaces her with Martín Soria from Rio Negro or Ramiro Gutiérrez – as he said – the real power of the president will no longer be the same. Cristina will have thrown him into a political cadre of hers.

“If Alberto chose Losardo’s successor among his friends, the most suitable and knowledgeable in the area would be Vitobello”says a member of that group close to the President, completed by Eduardo Valdés, Jorge Argüello, Guillermo Oliveri, Claudio Ferreño, Alberto Iribarne and Carlos Montero. But it sounds difficult for him to move Vitobello. In case of doubts about Iribarne, current ambassador to Uruguay and who was Néstor Kirchner’s Minister of Justice from 2005 to 2007, they clarified that “he has no intention of occupying that position again.”

The candidates are multiplying. In the Casa Rosada they began to cross versions and in the presidential environment they affirm that Soria is still standing but “a covered” could appear. That same source, however, lowered the price for deputy Ramiro Gutiérrez, close to Sergio Massa. “It was a test balloon”, he assures.

But other Balcarce 50 officials feed the uncertainty with other rumors. “It seems to me that the Soria thing got cold”. Then? There are those who disbelieve that Soria would land in the Justice portfolio without asking for some key areas, which would clash with the power of Mena, a former AFI with a direct line to Cristina who manages all the threads of the Ministry. Hence They would need someone to stand up behind Mena or to stand up for the launch of a judicial offensive from there.

The decision is Alberto Fernández. Opinions are divided in the Government. Some officials consider that it must be someone trusted by the President so that it is not read as a new advance by Cristina on the cabinet and a weakening of Alberto. For others, the best thing is to whitewash the judicial strategy of the vice president and for her to assume a pure Christianity.

The president knows of all these scenarios. That is why he intends to choose the less stony path. Although stones will inevitably remain. The vice president already anticipated it.

