Draft UN climate report: climate warming impact will come sooner than feared

Life on our planet will change dramatically, even if humans manage to contain the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. This was stated in a draft of the latest report by the United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Group on Climate Change (IPCC). Even if the final version will not be published before February 2022, the report, a reference point in international negotiations on climate change, will be much more alarming than the previous version of 2014, according to what was anticipated by AFP.

Already before 2050, the fallout of global warming will be felt by humanity regardless of the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. “The worst is yet to come, affecting the lives of our children and grandchildren far more than ours,” says the 4,000-page report, citing epidemics, ecosystem collapse and species extinction as some of the effects of climate change that will see a acceleration in the years to come.

The report notes that the world is far from reaching the target set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of containing the rise in the global average temperature from pre-industrial levels to below two degrees and possibly to 1.5 degrees. The world is currently headed for 3 degrees warming.

According to the draft of the IPCC report, prolonged warming above 1.5 degrees could produce “progressively serious consequences, lasting centuries and, in some cases, irreversible”.

With 1.5 degrees warming, some 350 million more people residing in urban areas will be exposed to water shortages due to severe droughts, a figure that rises to 410 million with a 2-degree increase. According to IPCC estimates, an increase from 1.5 to 2 degrees of warming means exposing 420 million people to extreme and life-threatening heatwaves and an additional 80 million people to the threat of hunger.

“Current levels of adaptation will be inadequate to respond to future climate risks,” says the draft, which also analyzes the risks associated with exceeding the so-called “tipping points”, from which cascading effects can arise.

“Life on Earth can recover from drastic climate change by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems,” the report said. “Humans can’t.”

The IPCC states that much can still be done to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, accepting a “transformative change that operates on processes and behaviors at all levels: individual, community, business, institutions and governments” and calling for “redefining our lifestyle and consumption style “.

The draft highlights the importance of restoring and conserving ecosystems capable of storing carbon dioxide underwater, such as kelp and mangrove forests, and of switching to more plant-based diets, capable of reducing emissions associated with the consumption of food by 2050 up to 70 percent.