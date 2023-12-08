At a time when the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is reviewing the repercussions of climate change and its impact on nature, the Chinese Pavilion in Expo City Dubai hosted a photo exhibition showing the impact of these changes on nature, and how they have caused confusion in the climate situation in some regions.

Officials at the Chinese Pavilion confirmed that the exhibition focuses on young people’s views on the issue of climate change, pointing out that this rare international exhibition aims to stimulate dialogue, by telling visual stories about the effects of our warming world, especially in the emerging generation that will inherit this crisis.

They explained that this thought-provoking exhibition brings together artists from the United States of America, Canada and China, using many creative media to highlight the human dimensions of the climate emergency.

The images displayed included an image of heavy snowfall for the first time in 2022 on Emerald Lake, and the temperature falling below 30 below zero for the first time, explaining that 50 years ago, the average days in which the temperature reached 30 below zero reached 14 times a year. .

The Chinese Pavilion also displayed a picture of the “Black Twin Sisters” peaks that were immortalized on the Canadian $20 banknote, explaining that the snow-covered grandeur is rarely seen now, while the exhibition also included a picture of the O’Hara Valley lilies that bloom in September in the Canadian Rockies, where Its pure pink carpet blooms in just three months a year.

The exhibition also included a photo of fall foliage emerging in Quebec 10 days earlier than it did last year, while it also included a photo of Peyto Lake shedding its ice cap unbelievably early in May last year.

The images on display also included a photo of Canadian Moraine Lake, where afternoon temperatures – even with glacial runoff – reached 25 degrees Celsius under clear skies.

The Chinese Pavilion called on all attendees at the Conference of the Parties to visit the pavilion and contemplate through technical cooperative solutions for a liveable future, calling on the visions gathered at COP28 to stimulate bilateral cooperation to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and open carbon-free horizons in the future.