[Esta pieza es una versión de uno de los envíos de la newsletter semanal que Chile manda a sus lectores cada miércoles. Si quiere suscribirse, puede hacerlo a través de este enlace].

Hello dear readers,

President Gabriel Boric’s skepticism about the results of the elections in Venezuela, which, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE), were won by Nicolás Maduro, has had repercussions both outside Chile and in local politics. The leftist president’s demand for a transparent and verifiable vote count as a requirement to recognize the victory of the Chavista leader has been in line with much of the international community. His position, however, has deepened the differences with the Communist Party, the cornerstone of his coalition. In this piece I describe the repercussions that the fact that a handful of communist representatives have validated Maduro’s victory has had on the Administration, provoking the displeasure of the opposition, but also of Democratic Socialism, made up of socialists and other center-left formations.

Government voices have questioned the viability of sharing a coalition with those who support the results of the elections in the Caribbean country, which has further deepened the rift in the complex political relationship of the left. Regarding the difference in positions, Boric ruled out having any conflict with any party in his government, but clarified: “Foreign policy is directed by the President of the Republic and all parties must be clear about that.”

The president’s questions, together with those of other Latin American leaders, led Venezuela to demand the withdrawal of all its diplomatic personnel in Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, and also that these governments immediately remove their representatives from Venezuelan territory. My colleague Ana María Sanhueza recounted in this article the rejection produced by the decision of the Chavista regime in Chile, which meant the departure of the socialist ambassador Jaime Gazmuri from Caracas, who had taken office a year ago. It was a period plagued by diplomatic outbursts. To learn about them in detail, I invite you to read this article by Maolis Castro, in which he delves into how difficult it was for the ambassador to fulfill the purpose of normalizing relations with the regime and thus obtain its cooperation in migrant repatriation flights and improve police information channels to confront the transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua, with operations in Chile at least since 2022.

Boric’s government has announced that a consular team will remain in Caracas to help the Chilean community residing in the Caribbean country. In the meantime, they have warned, they will not abandon the objective of the international community: “To ensure that the elections held in Venezuela have a transparent, validated result and that the will of the Venezuelan people is respected.”

Other stories

To get away from the busy news agenda and stop and think in depth, I recommend reading this interview that journalist Pablo Marín conducted with the leading figure of Chilean cultural criticism, Nelly Richard. It is a conversation where the theorist and essayist delves into the ideas postmoderncurrent feminism and also the social upheaval of 2019 in Chile. “Five years after the revolt, I don’t see the Chilean left so willing to critically review what happened,” she said.

In addition to the political dispute, Chile has been closely following the arrest of three people linked to the murders of the three police officers who were ambushed in the early hours of April 27 in a rural area, in the interior of Cañete, in the Biobío Region, and their bodies were found burned inside an institutional van. In this report, Ana María Sanhueza details the investigation into the crime that marked a turning point in terms of security.

My colleague María Victoria Agouborde visited the Peñaflor Primate Centre to tell us the wonderful story of the Almazán Muñoz family, who have rescued 300 monkeys over the last three decades. What began as a home-based shelter for one, then two and three primates, ended up as a formal, regulated centre where they rescue these animals and study their relational behaviour. Don’t miss this breath of fresh air.

In the context of the Paris Olympic Games, our sports columnist, Aldo Schiapaccase, has recounted the feat of Charlotte Cooper, who made history for women in the French capital at the 1900 Olympic Games, when she won the first women’s gold medal. After her triumph, sporting machismo began to give way. A legend that began to be forged in the port of Valparaíso.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Chile newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the country.