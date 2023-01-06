Everybody’s bodies are different and, as we get older, we may start to find it more difficult to reach things that were achievable compared to when we were younger. Instead of giving up, it’s important to take a moment to adapt to your body’s new demands, understanding what your fitness plan and goals look like. Starting off slowly will help you earn the motivation and strength needed to reach your bigger goals and the best adjustable dumbbells are just one investment you can make to support your development. With that in mind, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of age on weightlifting goals and progression.

Reach Your Peak

Our strength and muscle mass naturally increases from a young age, though we eventually hit our peak from 30 years old. Once you meet your peak, your muscle performance will start to decline. It will begin to decline slowly, before speeding up after the age of 65 to 70. With that in mind, it’s important to remember that your age may impact the speed at which you gain muscle. What you may have previously been able to achieve within a set period of time may no longer be reachable. Accept these changes to stay motivated and understand how your body changes as you age.

Slower Progress

As you age, you may also find that your progression slows down, making it more difficult to reach your fitness goals. This is completely normal, because you’re already fighting lower muscle power which you are working to restore and then build on top of. Weightlifting gives you the opportunity to reverse that, building both muscle and muscle mass. But, don’t try to make too much progress at once. Take your routine as it comes and increase your weight slowly every 3 to 4 weeks for the best results.

Lower Disease Risk

Working out is not just great for you physically and mentally but your overall health too. Keeping a strict workout routine will reduce your risk of both injury and disease, supporting your body far more than anything else could. Consuming the right nutrients also helps to support your insides, reducing high blood pressure which supports a lower risk of developing various cardiovascular related diseases.

Slow Recovery

Hitting the gym is always exciting, but as you age, it’s even more important to ensure your body gets the rest it needs. Rest days aren’t just about sitting back and doing nothing, but being cautious over how much you work your muscles, giving them time to repair and heal. The more rest you have, the more likely you will be raring to head back into your workout routine. Remember that some progress is still progress.

Your age really does impact how we workout and exercise. Not least if you have a certain fitness goal in mind. Instead of beating yourself up about it, it’s important to understand how your body changes as you get older and how its demands for things shift. So, whilst weightlifting is still an excellent way to gain muscle, you may find that it takes slightly longer to reach different milestones. Don’t be put off by this as everyone’s bodies adapt differently. You’re on your own path!